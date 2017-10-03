Calling all small retailers! The Queen City Pop-Up program is now accepting holiday proposals

It’s that time of year, the time when retailers and businesses start thinking seriously about the holidays. Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC) are currently looking to attract local small businesses to participate in downtown Buffalo’s pop up retail initiative. Through the 2017 Holiday Edition of the Queen City Pop-up program retailers can apply for free storefront space. All proposals must be submitted no later than Monday, October 23, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
The Queen City Pop Up program says that, “as a result of participating in the Queen City Pop-Up, former participants have reported retail sales increases over 50% and an overall increase to their customer base. Several Queen City Pop Up participants have opened their own permanent retail locations on Main Street following the program.”
Shoppers should plan on visiting the 2017 Holiday Edition of the Queen City Pop Up, November 9 through December 31, 2017, at 50 Fountain Plaza, located along the 500 block of Main Street at the corner of Chippewa.
Retailer’s can get the RFP at BUDC’s office, 95 Perry Street, Suite 404, Buffalo, NY 14203; or by contacting Brandye Merriweather, BUDC Vice President – Downtown Development at 716-856-6525 ext. 131 or bmerriweather@buffalourbandevelopment.com.
The RFP is also available at www.buffalourbandevelopment.com, www.buffaloplace.com, www.workingfordowntown.org and www.city-buffalo.com.
All proposals must be submitted to Brandye Merriweather no later than Monday, October 23, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.