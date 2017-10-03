As with all things, change is inevitable. With great gratitude to the three successful seasons of the Bagels & Brooze: Saturday brunch collaboration between Hydraulic Hearth and BreadHive, beginning in October, Hydraulic Hearth will be taking their Saturday brunch collaboration to the next level, with tacos!

Starting Saturday, October 7, and running weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. food truck, Lomo Lomo, will be stepping up with partner, Hydraulic Hearth to offer Burritos & Brooze.

“Brunch is our favorite service – we were actually going to be a brunch truck at first,” said Lomo Lomo co-owner Sam Geyer. “We loved Bagels & Brooze and feel we can pick up where BreadHive left off with something cool and fun, plus it’s an opportunity to go from the truck to a real restaurant and plate our food the way it should be shown.”

The Larkinville restaurant and brewery will continue to offer “a full bar and live music while turning its kitchen over to the creative flair of Lomo Lomo, whose menu will include traditional breakfast burritos and waffles alongside such selections as the “Zac Efron Burrito” (refried black beans, chorizo-spiced potatoes, egg-fried rice, pickled cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, house hot BBQ and crema) and “Miss Piggy Waffle” (house bacon, hott honey, roasted apples, pistachios and whipped cream).”

Hydraulic Hearth’s full bar will offer a selection of “brews, bloody and bubbly” such as in-house beers from Community Beer Works, the Bloody Wilbur, and beermosas. The live music lineup features familiar faces to the event including the Rear View Ramblers, Vinnie DeRosa, Jony James and DJs Shane & Tone.

“We’re grateful to BreadHive for three seasons of Saturday greatness and excited to see how they’ll continue to grow,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “With Lomo Lomo and Burritos & Brooze, we’re starting a new chapter that will keep the bar high for food, drinks and live music with a casual weekend vibe.”

Mark your calendars, because BreadHive will come back for a special send off on November 7th with “One Final Bagels & Brooze.”

“We are so grateful for three seasons of Saturdays spent making brunch bagel sandwiches in the most beautiful restaurant in Buffalo,” said BreadHive baker and owner Allison Ewing. “We can’t wait to see what exciting food, drink and music the team comes up with this year!”

For more information about this event series, visit Lomo Lomo and Hydraulic Hearth.

Burritos & Brooze

Saturdays, starting October 7

Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan Street, Larkinville

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.