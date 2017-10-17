Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo’s Perks Café Adding Voluminous New Downtown Location

1 Comment

Perks Café, a favorite coffee shop destination on Elmwood Avenue (corner of Bryant) is getting its second act together. Julie Leone (Director of Operations & Marketing) and Emily Stanford (Store Manager) will be staging another quality café experience. This time the café will be 2000 square feet more than its existing Elmwood location. The business, which has roots in Downtown Buffalo, will be opening at 777 Main Street (Corner of Goodell), taking the place of Kaydara, which will be moving.

The new Perks location is scheduled to open in December. The additional space will allow the café and eatery to expand its Perks’ Catering Business. Perks is counting on its coffee, espresso, fresh baked goods, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to be the mainstay of its operation.

Perks will continue to pursue their vision of creating inclusive cafés that value quality local products, eco-friendly initiatives, and supporting the community.

The locally owned café, owned by Wainfleet Companies and based in the Birge Mansion, will also be expanding its hours into the evening at its new downtown location. They also plan on serving beer and wine at the voluminous space. The close proximity to the growing Medical Campus, as well as a blossoming Main Street, are two key components that drew the café to take over the space.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • greenca

    Where is Kaydara moving to? When?