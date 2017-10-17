Buffalo’s Perks Café Adding Voluminous New Downtown Location

Perks Café, a favorite coffee shop destination on Elmwood Avenue (corner of Bryant) is getting its second act together. Julie Leone (Director of Operations & Marketing) and Emily Stanford (Store Manager) will be staging another quality café experience. This time the café will be 2000 square feet more than its existing Elmwood location. The business, which has roots in Downtown Buffalo, will be opening at 777 Main Street (Corner of Goodell), taking the place of Kaydara, which will be moving.
The new Perks location is scheduled to open in December. The additional space will allow the café and eatery to expand its Perks’ Catering Business. Perks is counting on its coffee, espresso, fresh baked goods, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to be the mainstay of its operation.
Perks will continue to pursue their vision of creating inclusive cafés that value quality local products, eco-friendly initiatives, and supporting the community.
The locally owned café, owned by Wainfleet Companies and based in the Birge Mansion, will also be expanding its hours into the evening at its new downtown location. They also plan on serving beer and wine at the voluminous space. The close proximity to the growing Medical Campus, as well as a blossoming Main Street, are two key components that drew the café to take over the space.