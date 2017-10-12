Sugar City & Gutter Pop Comics are teaming up yet again to bring you Buffalo Zine Fair. The fair is a celebration of self-publishing and hand-made D.I.Y culture, pertaining to books, magazines, comics, etc. We’re talking about all aspects – from screenprinting to handmade bindings. This is an art form that has fallen by the wayside. Now Sugar City and Gutter Pop Comics are bringing it all back, by empowering DIY artists and artisans with a bent for books, to come together and unite under the lost art of self publishing.
The fall zine fair will feature the following creators:
What is a zine?
“A zine (pronounced “zeen,” like “magazine”) is a self-published, small circulation, non-commercial booklet or magazine, usually produced by one person or a few individuals. Zines come in all shapes, sizes, topics, and formats. Most zines are photocopied, but they can also be printed offset, like a magazine or newspaper. Zines range from handwritten and sloppy to cut-and-paste (text pasted on top of background images) to artsy with handmade touches to produced on a computer with a professional looking layout. Zines may incorporate screenprinting, linoleum cuts, and hand-stitched bindings. Most zines have print runs of a couple dozen to a few hundred copies.
In a zine, you might find typos, improper grammar, and brilliant or radical or just plain honest ideas that you don’t normally see in Time, Newsweek, or People. A zine can be about whatever subject its creator decides upon, or it may contain a variety of subjects and writing styles within the same issue. Zines can include personal essays, political discussions, fiction, craft or do-it-yourself advice, articles about music or movies, comics, poetry, reviews – anything under the sun, really. Zines are personal and idiosyncratic. The best thing about zines is this: There are no rules. “ -Description from Grand Rapids Zine Fest
Buffalo Zine Fair
Saturday, November 4, 2017
11 AM – 5 PM
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213