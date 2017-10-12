Sugar City & Gutter Pop Comics are teaming up yet again to bring you Buffalo Zine Fair. The fair is a celebration of self-publishing and hand-made D.I.Y culture, pertaining to books, magazines, comics, etc. We’re talking about all aspects – from screenprinting to handmade bindings. This is an art form that has fallen by the wayside. Now Sugar City and Gutter Pop Comics are bringing it all back, by empowering DIY artists and artisans with a bent for books, to come together and unite under the lost art of self publishing.

The fall zine fair will feature the following creators:

All Things Ordinary – derekneuland.com

Amy Lynn Duengfelder – amylynnamylynn.com

Autonomous Foxfire – instagram.com/ autonomous_foxfire

Bad Drone Media – guttermagic.net

Bonvibre Poetry – facebook.com/ BonvibrePoetry

CWP Collective Press – cwp-press.com

Carolyn Perillo – cargocollective.com/ cperillo

Catherine Bachraty

Changreu

Charles Shearer – charlesshearer.info

Charlie Best – etsy.com/shop/ beanandbunpress

DIY BFLO – facebook.com/diybuffalo

Elizabeth Schiavoni – lifesciencewritingsolution s.com

Emma Percy – emmapercy.com

Friction – luckyprak.com

Great Moments in Western Civ Comics – gmiwcstore.storenvy.com

Imni.XIII – instagram.com/imni.xiii/

Jason Wilder – thejasonwilder.com

Jonathan Rotsztain – rotsztain.com

Kale Johnson – kalejohnsonart.wixsite.com /kalejohnson

Katharyn Ketter-Franklin – katharynmarie.daportfolio. com

Low Frequency – lowfrequencypress.wordpres s.com

Lucky Banana

MENDOZALINE

Mixed Messages Zine – etsy.com/shop/ MixedMessagesZine

Near Death Flying Turtle – NearDeathFlyingTurtle.com

POPPress//Rezin

Peach Mag – peachmgzn.com

Sage Enderton

Small Po[r]tions – smallportionsjournal.com

Stacy Wead – facebook.com/artofstace

TRANSVERSALS – transversals.net

trinity marie

The Panoptic Press – thepanopticpress.com

Waxmice – waxmice.tumblr.com

What is a zine?

“A zine (pronounced “zeen,” like “magazine”) is a self-published, small circulation, non-commercial booklet or magazine, usually produced by one person or a few individuals. Zines come in all shapes, sizes, topics, and formats. Most zines are photocopied, but they can also be printed offset, like a magazine or newspaper. Zines range from handwritten and sloppy to cut-and-paste (text pasted on top of background images) to artsy with handmade touches to produced on a computer with a professional looking layout. Zines may incorporate screenprinting, linoleum cuts, and hand-stitched bindings. Most zines have print runs of a couple dozen to a few hundred copies.

In a zine, you might find typos, improper grammar, and brilliant or radical or just plain honest ideas that you don’t normally see in Time, Newsweek, or People. A zine can be about whatever subject its creator decides upon, or it may contain a variety of subjects and writing styles within the same issue. Zines can include personal essays, political discussions, fiction, craft or do-it-yourself advice, articles about music or movies, comics, poetry, reviews – anything under the sun, really. Zines are personal and idiosyncratic. The best thing about zines is this: There are no rules. “ -Description from Grand Rapids Zine Fest

Buffalo Zine Fair

Saturday, November 4, 2017

11 AM – 5 PM

Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

See Facebook event