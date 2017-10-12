Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Zine Fair

Sugar City & Gutter Pop Comics are teaming up yet again to bring you Buffalo Zine Fair. The fair is a celebration of self-publishing and hand-made D.I.Y culture, pertaining to books, magazines, comics, etc. We’re talking about all aspects – from screenprinting to handmade bindings. This is an art form that has fallen by the wayside. Now Sugar City and Gutter Pop Comics are bringing it all back, by empowering DIY artists and artisans with a bent for books, to come together and unite under the lost art of self publishing. 

The fall zine fair will feature the following creators:

All Things Ordinary – derekneuland.com
Amy Lynn Duengfelder – amylynnamylynn.com
Autonomous Foxfire – instagram.com/autonomous_foxfire
Bad Drone Media – guttermagic.net
Bonvibre Poetry – facebook.com/BonvibrePoetry
CWP Collective Press – cwp-press.com
Carolyn Perillo – cargocollective.com/cperillo
Catherine Bachraty
Changreu
Charles Shearer – charlesshearer.info
Charlie Best – etsy.com/shop/beanandbunpress
DIY BFLO – facebook.com/diybuffalo
Elizabeth Schiavoni – lifesciencewritingsolutions.com
Emma Percy – emmapercy.com
Friction – luckyprak.com
Great Moments in Western Civ Comics – gmiwcstore.storenvy.com
Imni.XIII – instagram.com/imni.xiii/
Jason Wilder – thejasonwilder.com
Jonathan Rotsztain – rotsztain.com
Kale Johnson – kalejohnsonart.wixsite.com/kalejohnson
Katharyn Ketter-Franklin – katharynmarie.daportfolio.com
Low Frequency – lowfrequencypress.wordpress.com
Lucky Banana
MENDOZALINE
Mixed Messages Zine – etsy.com/shop/MixedMessagesZine
Near Death Flying Turtle – NearDeathFlyingTurtle.com
POPPress//Rezin
Peach Mag – peachmgzn.com
Sage Enderton
Small Po[r]tions – smallportionsjournal.com
Stacy Wead – facebook.com/artofstace
TRANSVERSALS – transversals.net
trinity marie
The Panoptic Press – thepanopticpress.com
Waxmice – waxmice.tumblr.com

What is a zine?

“A zine (pronounced “zeen,” like “magazine”) is a self-published, small circulation, non-commercial booklet or magazine, usually produced by one person or a few individuals. Zines come in all shapes, sizes, topics, and formats. Most zines are photocopied, but they can also be printed offset, like a magazine or newspaper. Zines range from handwritten and sloppy to cut-and-paste (text pasted on top of background images) to artsy with handmade touches to produced on a computer with a professional looking layout. Zines may incorporate screenprinting, linoleum cuts, and hand-stitched bindings. Most zines have print runs of a couple dozen to a few hundred copies.

In a zine, you might find typos, improper grammar, and brilliant or radical or just plain honest ideas that you don’t normally see in Time, Newsweek, or People. A zine can be about whatever subject its creator decides upon, or it may contain a variety of subjects and writing styles within the same issue. Zines can include personal essays, political discussions, fiction, craft or do-it-yourself advice, articles about music or movies, comics, poetry, reviews – anything under the sun, really. Zines are personal and idiosyncratic. The best thing about zines is this: There are no rules. “ -Description from Grand Rapids Zine Fest 

Buffalo Zine Fair

Saturday, November 4, 2017 

11 AM – 5 PM

Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

See Facebook event

