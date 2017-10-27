What would Buffalo be without its refugees? Take a walk around the West Side, any given day, and you will come across a number of different refugee populations, which are all contributing to the growth of our neighborhoods.
In order to maintain and grow this newfound vibrancy, we rely on refugee placement and support agencies to help acclimate these new populations to Buffalo. One such agency is the International Institute.
In this day and age, it’s more important than ever support groups such as the International Institute. When funding sources can be unreliable, it’s up to the community to lend a hand. Fortunately, the International Institute makes helping out easy and fun, by hosting a spectacular fundraising event each year called Buffalo Without Borders. This year, the event will be held at Statler City on Thursday, November 2, from 6pm to 9pm. The event showcases immigrant, refugee, and ethnic restaurateurs, artisans, and entertainers from all over the world. Guests can expect to sample food, shop, and maybe even dance along with some of the spirited dance troupes. Tickets are only $45, and can be purchased here. Also see Facebook event.