Chances are that if you are heading out to lunch or dinner in Buffalo, you’re going to come across some Buffalo wings. It’s part of the staple diet on a lot of Buffalonians. That said, how does one keep track of the best wing joints around town? A lot of times, a restaurant will have great wings, even though it’s not necessarily considered a wing joint. With so many delicious wings to choose from, it can be tough to figure out where to go when you want to eat wings.

For those of you who want to help promote your favorite wing-slinging establishments around town, Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) is working on a way to keep visitors to Buffalo up to date with all things wings. In 2018, the WNY promotional organization is launching the Buffalo Wing Trail.

Currently, VBN is seeking input from the public regarding the various places around town that should be recognized for their wings. BRO readers can cast their ballots below:

City restaurants: www.visitbuffaloniagara.com/favorite-city-wing-joint

Southtowns restaurants: www.visitbuffaloniagara.com/favorite-southtowns-wing-joint

Northtowns restaurants: www.visitbuffaloniagara.com/favorite-northtowns-wing-joint

There are 16 wing joints featured in the drop-down bar to choose from in the “favorite city wing” category. Then there are additional hot spots to choose from in the respective Southtowns and Northtowns categories. I’m happy to see that there is a field to write-in additional favorites that are not on the featured drop-down bar. I recently had some of the best wings in Buffalo at Roaming Bison Tavern (a relatively new restaurant on Hertel, between Elmwood and Military). They had a smoky bourbon/blueberry sauce that was mind-blowing – one of the best wings I ever tried in Buffalo. I also have to throw Potter’s Field into the mix – they have an outstanding wing that I feel should make the cut, though they are not listed in the drop-down field either.

That said, it’s going to be tough to choose the top twelve wing joints, because there are so many that should make the list. It will be interesting to see how the battles play out from year to year.

By the way, does anyone have a decent suicidal wing anymore? Even the hottest wings around town don’t seem to be very fiery. A super hot wing, while still being flavorful, could be the golden ticket!

“The voting results will be one factor VBN uses in determining the restaurants that will be included on the trail. The trail, which will highlight 12 different wing restaurants throughout Erie County, will be promoted through a variety of platforms, including a brochure, video and a section on VBN’s website and 2018 touring guide. It is being developed in consultation with “Wing King” Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, and will debut by the spring of 2018.” – VBN