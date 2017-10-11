The opioid drug epidemic is out of control. Now a local group is setting out to do something about it. It’s called Buffalo Tough Chains, and the initiative is aimed at raising awareness of the issue, and money for the Kids Escaping Drugs organization.
Buffalo Tough Chains is a community initiative aiming to link families of buffalo and strengthen communities by showing them the power of connection.
“We are a community initiative that is aiming to link families of Buffalo through the power of connection,” said Bart Hughes, a representative from Buffalo Tough Chains. “We created a key chain that has 17 links, representing the 17 counties of Western New York. We are working with Kids Escaping Drugs and donating 50% of our proceeds to their organization. [This is a] message of strength and unity to the people of Buffalo and WNY. [We are] connecting families, as well as helping us raise funds for the children of Buffalo that suffer through an epidemic.”
The Buffalo Tough Chains initiative was formed in 2017, as a remembrance of Michael Pawelek Jr. To purchase a keychain for $20, visit BuffaloToughChains.com. You can also donate a keychain to Kids Escaping Drugs.