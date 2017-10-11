Buffalo Tough Chains

Event: “Vital Nature: Burchfield at BCAT”

Event Dates:

Ticketed Fundraiser Wednesday October 11, 2017 5:30 – 7:00pm ($250 per couple)

Location: Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, 1221 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

There are two unique opportunities to view this exhibition inside the Amber M. Dixon gallery at BCAT. Wednesday, October 11th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM Emily Tucker, Zachary P. Schneider and honorary chair Louise Simon Schoene will host a ticketed gala fundraiser for BCAT. A $250 donation includes two event tickets and the choice from one of six Burchfield prints (valued at $250 each). A portion of all fine art sold as well as all proceeds from ticket sales will go to BCAT programs assisting youth and adults to create their own bright new future. Wine and Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by The Roycroft Inn with desserts served by B Sweet Designs.

The BCAT Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and students thank Kaleida Health, KeyBank, the Buffalo News and RP Oak Hill for their support of these events.

Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (BCAT) has partnered with Benjaman Gallery and the Louise Simon Schoene collection to present Vital Nature:Burchfield at BCAT. Utilizing several prominent collections of fine art Benjaman Gallery Director, Emily Tucker has curated an exhibition which explores the rich tradition of watercolor painting in Western New York. This important regional genre was pioneered by Charles Ephriam Burchfield. Part of the artist’s amazing legacy has been left in the hands of other artists he taught and inspired. Amongst this long list are Charles Burchfield’s own children and grandchildren. His daughters Martha Burchfield Richter and Catherine Burchfield Parker, and his granddaughter Peggy Richter, each became professional watercolorists. All three women found their own voice while still being clearly connected to the techniques and boundary pushing begun by the family patriarch. BCAT is thrilled to host a unique exhibition and fundraiser which celebrates this incredible history and examines the unifying characteristics of the dynamic works of the Burchfield family.

Vital Nature will feature a selection of Charles Burchfield paintings and drawings which have never before been shown in a commercial venue, but rather hung in museum exhibitions. This will be the first time these works will be available for sale to the public. Also on view will be 6 Martha Burchfield Richter paintings, from the Louise Simon Schoene Collection, which were used in the set design of the film Marshall.