Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Tough Chains

0 Comments

The opioid drug epidemic is out of control. Now a local group is setting out to do something about it. It’s called Buffalo Tough Chains, and the initiative is aimed at raising awareness of the issue, and money for the Kids Escaping Drugs organization.

Buffalo Tough Chains is a community initiative aiming to link families of buffalo and strengthen  communities by showing them the power of connection.

“We are a community initiative that is aiming to link families of Buffalo through the power of connection,” said Bart Hughes, a representative from Buffalo Tough Chains. “We created a key chain that has 17 links, representing the 17 counties of Western New York. We are working with Kids Escaping Drugs and donating 50% of our proceeds to their organization. [This is a] message of strength and unity to the people of Buffalo and WNY. [We are] connecting families, as well as helping us raise funds for the children of Buffalo that suffer through an epidemic.”

The Buffalo Tough Chains initiative was formed in 2017, as a remembrance of Michael Pawelek Jr. To purchase a keychain for $20, visit BuffaloToughChains.com. You can also donate a keychain to Kids Escaping Drugs.

Find Buffalo Tough Chains on Facebook.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments