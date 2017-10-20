Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships

0 Comments

The community is invited to attend the Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships and Heartland Racing Series event – a weekend-long series of racing that is described as “a season long Midwest and Eastern circuit of five short track open class competitions designed to develop passion and skills at the elite level. The series is open to qualified Juniors, Seniors, and Masters from the US, Canada and other ISU member countries.” This is Heartland Racing Series’ fifth season. The series continues to grow each year, helping to increase speedskating’s popularity far and wide. This year’s series kicks of in Buffalo.

Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships and Heartland Racing Series Event #1 – For details go to: www.buffalospeedskating.org

This particular meet has already garnered a generous amount of interest from skaters. The event has reached its capacity of 150 athletes, which means that there’s going to be a lot of action* this weekend. Here’s the schedule:

Sign in: Friday, 20 from 6-8 pm & Saturday, 21 from 6-8 am @ Northtown Center – 1615 Amherst Manor Drive, Buffalo, New York 14221

  • Practice ice: Friday, 20 from 7:00 pm – 8:50 pm
  • Warm-ups: Saturday and Sunday 6:30am
  • Racing: Saturday from 8 am – 5 pm
  • Sunday from 8 am – 2 pm
  • Award Ceremony: Immediately following the conclusion of racing on Sunday.

Click here for additional information on the series.

Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships

Hosted by Buffalo Speedskating Club

Saturday, October 21 & Sunday October 22, 2017

*SpeediCast will be live streaming the 2017 Buffalo Short Track Championships. Friends and family can watch each and every race in real time and listen to Gordon Cepuran expertly announce all the action.

To watch live go to – www.youtube.com/c/SpeediCast1/live

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments