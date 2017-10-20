The community is invited to attend the Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships and Heartland Racing Series event – a weekend-long series of racing that is described as “a season long Midwest and Eastern circuit of five short track open class competitions designed to develop passion and skills at the elite level. The series is open to qualified Juniors, Seniors, and Masters from the US, Canada and other ISU member countries.” This is Heartland Racing Series’ fifth season. The series continues to grow each year, helping to increase speedskating’s popularity far and wide. This year’s series kicks of in Buffalo.
Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships and Heartland Racing Series Event #1 – For details go to: www.buffalospeedskating.or
g
This particular meet has already garnered a generous amount of interest from skaters. The event has reached its capacity of 150 athletes, which means that there’s going to be a lot of action* this weekend. Here’s the schedule:
Sign in: Friday, 20 from 6-8 pm & Saturday, 21 from 6-8 am @ Northtown Center – 1615 Amherst Manor Drive, Buffalo, New York 14221
- Practice ice: Friday, 20 from 7:00 pm – 8:50 pm
- Warm-ups: Saturday and Sunday 6:30am
- Racing: Saturday from 8 am – 5 pm
- Sunday from 8 am – 2 pm
- Award Ceremony: Immediately following the conclusion of racing on Sunday.
Click here for additional information on the series.
Buffalo Short Track Speedskating Championships
Hosted by Buffalo Speedskating Club
Saturday, October 21 & Sunday October 22, 2017
*SpeediCast will be live streaming the 2017 Buffalo Short Track Championships. Friends and family can watch each and every race in real time and listen to Gordon Cepuran expertly announce all the action.
To watch live go to – www.youtube.com/c/SpeediCast1/live