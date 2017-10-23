Buffalo Named “America’s Friendliest City”

Buffalo continues to shine and impress. This time, Travel + Leisure magazine readers have pointed to Buffalo as one of their favorite cities. Buffalo has been recognized as one of America’s Favorite Places, by scoring high marks in a few categories, including third best destination for food. The Queen City on the Lake also came in second in the “Most Underrated” category. Buffalo also scored high in the “nearby skiing amenities” category, but what really sealed the deal was the recognition of “topping all other destinations as the friendliest city.”
These recent accolades come on the heals of T+L’s flattering ranking of Buffalo in 2016, which garnered Buffalo the title of America’s Favorite City.
“Friendliness and hospitality go hand in hand and can really make a difference in how a place is perceived. It’s wonderful that the rest of the country is getting to know Buffalo as the ‘City of Good Neighbors,’” Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler said. “Survey results like these put Buffalo on the map of potential travelers. It speaks volumes of our city that we repeatedly beat out much larger destinations in a number of categories, and we’re grateful to all of our fans and followers who took the time to cast a vote for their favorite city.”
List of 2017 rankings:
Lead image: Notoriously friendly Buffalonian, Arlowe Price