Buffalo Loves Its Pumpkins

Per Google search trends, Buffalo is in the top 15 city ranking at #4

Happy National Pumpkin Day! We bet that you were not aware of such a day, right? Or maybe you were. Actually, Buffalonians seem to be pretty in tune with the celebrations that revolve around The Great Pumpkin. According to LawnStarter, this city ranks very high when it comes to pumpkin observing. Apparently Google data trends indicate that a significant amount of people are conducting searches pertaining to National Pumpkin Day. Yup, it looks as if Buffalo is obsessed with pumpkins.

“Buffalo is in the top 15 city ranking at #4.” Cleveland was #1. 

The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means “large melon” in Greek. Within recent years, white pumpkins have become more popular in the United States. The United States produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins, with Illinois producing more than any other state.” – National Day Calendar

On National Pumpkin Day enjoy the following pumpkin recipes from National Day Calendar:

Pumpkin Lasagna
Savory Pumpkin Raviolo
Debbie’s Pumpkin Bars
Pumpkin Pudding

