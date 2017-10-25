Each year, Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled (CSDD) hosts an event that showcases the best of Buffalo as it pertains to “Art, Fare and Beer”. The event is designed to promote the work of local artists, in an inspirational setting, while raising funds for a worthy cause. The works featured at this particular event will revolve around a “Buffalo theme”.
And what would a “Buffalo Inspired: Art, Fare and Beer” event be without fine food and craft brews? And lively music? But best of all, by supporting this event, the community is rewarded in myriad inspirational ways. If you’re not familiar with the incredible work of CSDD, check out the video below.
The 3rd Annual Buffalo Inspired: Art, Fare and Beer
Thursday, October 26, 2017
5pm to 7pm
Foundry Suites | 1738 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Entertainment by ‘Busted Stuff’