When it comes to weddings in Buffalo, Hotel Henry is a rock star that has everyone talking. Not only is it highly coveted as a wedding venue, it’s now the 2017 fall home of Buffalo Indie Weddings’ Bridal Show and Marketplace. What better place to show off some of the area’s premier wedding related indie businesses, including:
Andrews Jewelers | Cow Pok | B in a Bonnet | The Mansion on Delaware Avenue | Fairy Cakes Cupcakery LLC | Salon Elizabeth Hairstylist and Makeup Artist | Buffalo Cake Pops | Private Knives Catering & Events |Poppyseed Photography | Hoopla House Creative | Anomaly Photography & Design | CJ Sound | Buffalo Floral Art | Onion Studio, Inc.| Bubbles & Berries Boudoir | @graphic.poetry.invitation
This event offers all of the components to plan a wedding, while enjoying cocktails and walking two floors filled with bridal vendors. There’s also plenty of bridal fashion shows, swag, giveaways, DIY crafts, etc. Best of all the building will be filled with fanciful inspiration, directed by those who have been in the wedding business for years.
This event is not just for brides to be. It’s also for the groom, friends, family, and anyone else who wants to check out the star studded bridal affair.
12-2:45PM BRIDAL SHOW
Featuring DIY Department sponsored by Buffalo Collective
2:45PM GRAND FINALE FASHION SHOW
Featuring Lovely Bride Rochester NY | Bureau | Corto’s Salons and Spas
3PM BIG GIVEAWAY
One lucky couple will enjoy a dream datenight, including dinner & drinks at Big Ditch Brewing Company, axe throwing fun at Hatchets & Hops, tickets to a show at Alleyway Theatre, and a night’s stay at Hotel Henry!!! Winners will be announced at the end of our fashion show, must be present to win.
Buffalo Indie Weddings Fall 2017 Bridal Show and Marketplace
Sunday, October 15, 2017
12-3PM
Hotel Henry – Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir., Buffalo, New York 14213
Get your pre-sale tickets today – $8 pre-sale/$10 at the door
PARKING – Free for guests in lot #3, and complimentary shuttle service will be available courtesy Buffalo Trolleys. They will be circulating all day, so look for the cute trolleys.