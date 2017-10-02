Buffalo History Museum hosts panel sponsored by the Consulate-General of Japan in New York

The Buffalo History Museum is hosting a discussion with a team of panelists, as well as a special advisor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet. This event is part of a series of conversations held throughout North America to facilitate a U.S. – Japan dialogue on regional and global Japan-related issues as well as issues on Japanese society. The conversation will be held on Tuesday, October 3 at 5:30.

The program, titled “Walk in U.S., Talk on Japan,” is sponsored by the Consulate-General of Japan in New York, with the goal to increase awareness about Japan in the United States on a variety of issues and to further develop the Japan-U.S. relationship through people-to-people diplomacy. In attendance will be Keio University Professor Tomohiko Taniguchi, Graduate School of System Design and Management (SDM), and Special Adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet. He will be joined by a team of panelists, Kazuo Okura, Koji Uenoyama and Junko Uchigami who will discuss issues on “Japan’s political climate, Japanese sake culture and media culture.” Considered area-specialists, the panel is prepared to discuss topics such as, Japan’s long life expectancy as compared to other countries, the promotion of Japanese Sake to the world as an English-speaking sake sommelier, and the situation for immigrants living in Japan.

The evening will culminate in a Question and Answer session. This event is free and open to the public.

The public is advised to arrive promptly at 5:00 p.m. for a reception at The Buffalo History Museum sponsored by ‘Friends of the Japanese Garden’, a not-for- profit organization that coordinates through Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to “bring awareness and support to the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park.” The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park is located next to The Buffalo History Museum. Weather permitting, attendees are encouraged to tour the 6-acre garden, “the only Japanese Garden in the United States which is located in a Fredrick Law Olmsted designed park.”

“Walk in U.S., Talk on Japan”

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

The Buffalo History Museum | 1 Museum Court | Buffalo, New York 14216

5:00 p.m. Reception by the Friends of the Japanese Garden

Free, Public welcome