Buffalo General Hospital gets a ‘Paint and Polish’

Buffalo General Hospital is getting spruced up with a new paint job. Workers are in the process of spiffying up the building, in order to keep up appearances with the rest of the Medical Campus, which continues to spring up around it.
Just this past summer, a BRO reader sent us an email commenting on the shoddy appearance of Buffalo General’s exterior. Taking a closer look, we did notice that there were some rough spots that looked dingier than others.
The facade along High Street was looking especially shoddy. But nothing that a little bit of paint couldn’t fix up, which is what we’re seeing here.
The new paint job coincides with the opening of the new Oishei Children’s Hospital on November 10.