Buffalo Blues Releasing Next Album to Benefit Veterans’ Housing

Author: Bob James

Following an inaugural season that raised over $10,000 for the WNY Veterans Housing Coalition, the producers at Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans are releasing a follow-up charity album on October 21 when they launch “Season Two” at the Sportsmens Tavern, 326 Amherst Street, Buffalo.

Like the 2016 benefit album (HOME: Buffalo Blues benefit for Veterans, Buffalo Rock Hall Records, released 11/16/16), the new record, titled “Mission Bell”, features a range of top WNY career blues and roots original bands, including 3 x Grammy nominee Peter Case, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame members Dave Constantino, Doug Yeomans, Bob James (album’s producer), Patti Parks, and Alison Pipitone, along with Caitlin Koch, Megan Brown, Mike Skowronski, Grace Lougen, Hayden Fogle, David Miller, Jony James, Justin Kubiak, Vin DeRosa and the Rust Belt Birds (Grace Stumberg, Megan Brown, Tina Williams & Sara Elizabeth).

The majority of the album was recorded live, at Robby Takac’s GCR Audio on Franklin Street, covering a range of public-domain and original songs with a blues, roots and Americana theme. Megan Brown [Dirty Smile] covered Elvis Presley’s first hit, “That’s All Right’, and Rust Belt Birds covered a song from the historic Alan Lomax song collection, entitled “Go To Sleep”, also known as the ‘siren song’ from the movie soundtrack for “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.”

The album’s artwork was also a local creation, designed by Dennis Reed, Jr., and it’s an update from last years album cover, showing a veteran on a journey.

The project is attracting more helpers.

“Our Buffalo Blues music family is growing,” said Rick Suto, promotions director for the project. “We had 107 musicians help last year and we should almost double that with Season two. We get continual inquiries from players and singers who want to help. We will try to include everyone that fits our musical vision of blues and roots styles.”

Following the release event, Buffalo Blues will hold a series of music events around the WNY area where CDs and merchandise will be sold to support the cause – with donations going to the Western New York veterans Housing Coalition, founded in 1987 and having served over 20,000 veterans with housing needs and more.

Doubling net proceeds for charities serving local homeless veterans is the financial goal for Buffalo Blues in Season Two, up from $10,000 gathered during season 1, raised from event and merchandise proceeds.

More details are available on the project’s Facebook page, www.BuffaloBlues.ORG