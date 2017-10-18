Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Broadway School to be Renovated for Residential Use

0 Comments

Another former Buffalo Public School has a residential future. The former School 44, located at 1349 Broadway at Person Street, will house 82 units of affordable housing under plans to be reviewed by the Planning Board next week. The $26.8 million project is being spearheaded by Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development, and Dr. Rhonda Ricks, the development team behind The Forge project closer to downtown at Broadway and Mortimer Street.

The Howard Beck-designed school was built in 1907 and expanded in 1930. Plans for the three-story, 114,000 sq.ft. building call for 55 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units. The project will utilize State and Federal Historic Tax Credit eligible site and will be renovated per the Secretary of Interiors Standards. Eighty parking spots are proposed on the south end of the site along with a new playground.

“This is right on Broadway close to the Broadway Market,” says architect Steve Carmina of Carmina Wood Morris. “It will be a nice boost to the neighborhood.”

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments