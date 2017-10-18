Broadway School to be Renovated for Residential Use

Another former Buffalo Public School has a residential future. The former School 44, located at 1349 Broadway at Person Street, will house 82 units of affordable housing under plans to be reviewed by the Planning Board next week. The $26.8 million project is being spearheaded by Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development, and Dr. Rhonda Ricks, the development team behind The Forge project closer to downtown at Broadway and Mortimer Street.
The Howard Beck-designed school was built in 1907 and expanded in 1930. Plans for the three-story, 114,000 sq.ft. building call for 55 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units. The project will utilize State and Federal Historic Tax Credit eligible site and will be renovated per the Secretary of Interiors Standards. Eighty parking spots are proposed on the south end of the site along with a new playground.
“This is right on Broadway close to the Broadway Market,” says architect Steve Carmina of Carmina Wood Morris. “It will be a nice boost to the neighborhood.”