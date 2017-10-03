Bounce, Baby Monthly Skate Jam

This winter, I’m going to make a commitment to spend more time skating at the roller rink on East Ferry. Because I find myself with less and less time to hit the slopes, and there’s no public indoor heated running/cycling track that I am aware of, it’s time to find a new way to unwind during the winter season… and roller skating could be one of the answers.
From early spring to late fall, I use my bike to get around town. It’s how I stay in shape. But come winter, I hang up the bike until St. Patrick’s Day comes around. I’ve often thought that Buffalo should have a heated Ring Road (outdoors), where walkers, joggers and cyclists could stay active year round. That said, roller skating sounds like the perfect remedy to stay active when the cold weather sets in.
For some reason, I rarely think to go roller skating when I’m looking to get my body moving. In recent years I’ve gone skating at New Skateland Arena a couple of times and had an absolute blast. It’s fun to go with a couple of friends, but it’s a lot more fun when there are a bunch of people skating around. That’s why I’m happy to hear that there’s a new monthly adult skate night planned, called Bounce, Baby.
Starting Saturday, October 7, the initial event will take place. The recurring event is billed as “A new monthly adult roller skating party celebrating people music and skate culture in all its creative and contemporary forms.”
Bounce, Baby vol. 1
Saturday, October 7, 2017
New Skateland Arena | 33 East Ferry Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 882-2104
10pm-2am | See Facebook event
$10 (includes skates & locker)
$8 (with skates)
ages 25+ (venue policy)
Stay tuned to this Facebook page for the monthly schedule
Also, see the New Skateland Arena hours below:
Mon – Fri: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Sat: 11:00 am – 12:00 am
Sun: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm