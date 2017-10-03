Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Black Dog Brew: Rescue hosts 3rd Annual Fall Fundraiser at Resurgence Brewery

1 Comment

Black Dog Second Chance Dog Rescue is hosting it’s 3rd Annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, October 14 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. at Resurgence Brewery. The event will include basket raffles, live music, as well as an adoption event on the outside patio beer garden area.

Last year’s event raised more than $2,700 in one day for the rescue. A representative for BDSC said that proceeds raised at the fall fundraiser help the organization, “continue to do kick-ass things such as rescue dogs from puppy mills, southern gas chambers, or shelters (both local and out of state),” as well as cover, “vetting, medications, food, and general supplies.” The rescue also takes in cats as well.

Included in your donation, Llyod’s Taco truck is donating one (1) taco or side per person from Noon – 3:00 p.m., and two local pizzerias are donating party pizzas.

If you own a business and would like to donate an item please contact BDSC.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2016 Black Dog Brews

Musical guest Big J Blues will be returning in 2017. 

  • Wally Balls

    Can you bring your dog?