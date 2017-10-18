The 2017 Biketoberfest will be held in conjunction with Slow Roll Buffalo. Presented by GObike Buffalo, this annual event is a celebration of the fall season, beer, and bikes. The Biketoberfest event is set to be held at Flying Bison Brewery on Monday, October 30, from 7pm to 10pm. As cyclists prepare for the last Slow Roll of the season, it’s the perfect time to get yourself geared up for some alternative off-season fun.
Aside from being a blast, Biketoberfest is also a fundraiser that goes a long way towards supporting all of the GObike Buffalo efforts throughout the year. GObike Buffalo has become a mainstay in local bike culture, by helping to ensure that the streets are safe for walking and biking.
In 2017, there were 26 free Slow Rolls, which is hard to believe. That’s a heck of a lot of cyclists! That also means that a lot more people are hitting the streets on two wheels. What an accomplishment. Now it’s time to celebrate that accomplishment.
Biketoberfest 2017
Monday, October 30, 2017
7 PM – 10 PM
Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210
Click here to see the Slow Roll Buffalo schedule. Biketoberfest will commence after the Slow Roll, which sets out at 6pm.