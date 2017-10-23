Beyond the Wall Opening

The Freedom Wall has been an incredible public art undertaking that has stemmed from a stepped up effort by the Albright-Knox to create more high profile public works in Buffalo. One of those works of art, The Freedom Wall, was recently completed on East Ferry, near the corner of Main Street (property owned by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority – NFTA). Already, this work is being touted and celebrated as a highly significant work, not only because of the talented artists that were behind it, but also because the of the nature of the subject matter. The faces of the people featured on the wall are those of the freedom fighters – people who have managed to open doors that might never have opened. These are the notable American civil right leaders who have impacted all of our lives by demanding equal rights for the whole of a nation.

As part of the mural celebration, Resource:Art, in partnership with Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, will be hosting an exhibition that is a takes a closer look at the lives and the works of the four artists that created the wall. The event is titled Beyond the Wall: A Closer Look at the Work of John Baker, Julia Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed.

The exhibit will be held at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) – Friday, November 3rd with a public reception from 6 – 9, as part of Allentown’s First Friday Gallery Walk and will remain on view through Saturday, November 25th. Aaron J. Ott, Curator of Public Art, Albright-Knox Art Gallery will speak about The Freedom Wall at 6:30pm on Nov 3rd.

“Beyond the Wall aims to give a deeper context to the Freedom Wall project, by allowing the viewer to learn more about each of the four artists involved. The installation will include both work related directly to the mural project, as well as work representative of each artist’s larger creative practice. In conjunction with the exhibition, students in BCAT’s youth program will be creating work inspired by their personal heroes, a selection of which will also be on view during the run of the exhibition.” – Resource: Art

Beyond the Wall Opening

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology

1221 Main Street, Buffalo NY

Friday, November 3, 2017

6pm to 9pm

