B Team Buffalo’s Holiday Decorating Initiative To Benefit Black Rock

Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood will benefit from a volunteer-led holiday decorating effort this holiday season. Each holiday season, B Team Buffalo volunteers get together to tackle a different neighborhood. The yearly “City of Light” event is B Team Buffalo’s biggest annual event. This year, over 150 volunteers will ensure that more than 50 Black Rock homes and businesses are sufficiently decorated for the holidays, with festive lights and decorations.

Black Rock Riverside Alliance has agreed to help B Team Buffalo with its selfless initiative this year. The two groups will meet at St. John’s United Church of Christ on Saturday, December 2. From there they will set out to decorate the neighborhood, including Market Square at the intersection of Niagara and Amherst streets, which is considered the gateway to Black Rock.

The name “City of Light” is in reference to the dazzling light displays during the 1901 Pan-American Exposition held in Buffalo.

This is the tenth year that B Team Buffalo has set out to offer cheer and goodwill through the volunteer holiday decorating effort.

“The idea is to provide holiday cheer to an underserved neighborhood and come together as a true ‘City of Good Neighbors,’” said Tara Kennedy, chair, B Team Buffalo. “City of Light provides a way for civic-minded volunteers to give back, and provides joy for local residents. It’s a real pleasure to see everything come together through teamwork.”

The decorating event is made possible through donations. Residents are welcome to keep the decorations and use them again next year.

Aside from lights, garlands, etc., the organization provides a free children’s carnival with games and toy prizes (from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ – 85 Amherst Street). Desserts will be handed out at 4pm. And at 5pm, Market Square will be the site of a community tree lighting and caroling. It’s also where people will gather for a neighborhood stroll.

By now, a number of Black Rock residents and B Team Buffalo volunteers have been enlisted in the decorating effort. Neighbors looking to help decorate are welcome to do so, by stopping by Black Rock Riverside Alliance at 1902 Niagara Street.

B Team Buffalo seeks additional sponsors and volunteers for 2017 City of Light. Current major sponsors include M&T Bank, the National Buffalo Wing Festival, and Buffalo Distilling Company. To get involved, please visit bteambuffalo.com/city-of-light or contact the organization through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bteambuffalo.