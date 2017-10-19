Aspire of WNY presents “Legends of Tri-Main”

Aspire of WNY’s iXpress program will unveil its latest creative work, “Legends of Tri-Main,” at a public film screening event on Friday, October 20 at the Tri-Main Center.

Formerly known as the United Cerebral Palsy Association, Aspire of WNY works with children and adults with developmental disabilities and gives them the tools to reach their aspirations. The agency currently serves over 2,400 individuals.

One of the programs that Aspire offers is the “iXpress” program, which is an expressive arts program that offers individuals the opportunity to engage in a variety of artistic disciplines, including painting, clay, sculpture, writing, acting, filmmaking, singing, and learning to play musical instruments.

“Aspire’s iXpress program’s amazing expansion into film has uncovered new, untapped creative outlets for the individuals we serve,” said Thomas Sy, CEO. “From screenwriting to music to acting—our individuals are further engaged and developing an even deeper camaraderie with each other and the community.”

Just in time for the Halloween season, the film is a short “mockumentary” that features an investigation into three spirits of the Tri-Main building. The film was created by members of Aspire of WNY’s iXpress Studios in collaboration with Ryan Williams.

“The film underscores the beauty of collective movie-making,” said Alex Glenfield, Aspire of WNY’s art facilitator. “The filmmakers and actors, who are all members of the Tri-Main community, collaborate to present tall tales about three whimsical hauntings of the building complex: The Buttermilk Baby, Mighty Joe, and Old Man Crenshaw. Though funny, creepy, and delightfully gross at times, the movie emphasizes the value of storytelling as training for the imagination, the relieving beauty of self-generated folklore in the workplace, and the insight that listening to another can be an act of selflessness.”

The film will be shown on Friday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. in the lower lobby of the Tri-Main Building, located at 2495 Main Street. It will be followed by live music accompaniments to movie excerpts. For more info, visit www.aspirewny.org