Ascension Church Conversion to be Reviewed This Week

A three-year old plan to redevelop the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at Linwood Avenue and North Street into senior housing is alive. Episcopal Community Housing, Inc. will be presenting its $7 million plan to the Preservation Board on Thursday. The existing church would be renovated and a four-story addition built to the west to create 28 apartments. It is located within the Allentown Historic Preservation District.
The Gothic styled church was completed in 1873 and designed by Gordon W. Lloyd. The four-story, 17,184 sq.ft. addition will incorporate the character of the existing structure and will be set back from the street to be in line with the existing church. The church’s sanctuary will be repurposed for community use.
The NYS Historic Preservation Office has signed-off on the project, designed by Architectural Resources.
Ascension parish moved to the campus of the Church of the Good Shepherd at 96 Jewett Parkway in North Buffalo. The last service was held in January 2015. In recognition of their new address, Ascension renamed itself The Church of the Ascension Church at Good Shepherd.
Episcopal Church Home & Affiliates recently celebrated the opening of Canterbury Woods Gates Circle, a $43 million, 58 unit, continuing care retirement facility. Unlike its Gates Circle project, the planned Ascension units are expected to be affordable to moderate and below moderate incomes.