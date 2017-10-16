Ascension Church Conversion to be Reviewed This Week

Exhibit and opening reception for “Zweig at Fredonia: 50 Years of Transformation”, which traces the evolution of the Stefan Zweig archive held by the Archives & Special Collections of The State University of New York at Fredonia from its inception in 1967 to its current status as an exemplar within the area of Zweig scholarship. Drawing upon correspondence and other archival documents found in both the Stefan Zweig Collection and the Robert Rie Papers, the exhibit, in part, traces the relationship between these two men, both Jewish Austrians inexorably linked by events leading up to World War Two, which resulted in emigration from their native country – Zweig (1881-1942) first to England then South America, where he took his own life in 1942 alongside his second wife, Lotte; and Rie (1901-1981) to America in 1938. From this initial relationship came the beginnings of the Stefan Zweig Collection. A former Professor of German at Fredonia, Rie had long sought to establish a Zweig collection at Fredonia via ongoing communication with Zweig’s first wife, Friderike, herself a Jewish Austrian refugee from the imminent Nazi threat who ultimately settled in Connecticut. His efforts resulted in the purchase by the college in 1967 of correspondence between Stefan and Friderike Zweig – the start of the collection. Further acquisitions in later years – most notably those of Dr. Eva Alberman, who, as the niece of Lotte, inherited the bulk of Zweig’s literary estate – comprise the greatest extent of the collection, bringing it to its current preeminent status among Zweig scholars. The exhibit will also highlight documents from both collections related to such transformative events as the Holocaust, World War I, and the experiences of both men as exiles.

Location: Exhibit Area, Reed Library, The State University of New York at Fredonia, Fredonia, NY 14063

