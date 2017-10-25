Back in August, Sugar City held an artist lottery, where individual artists were paired together, as a sort of artistic social experiment. The plan was to get randomly paired artists to combine their talents, thus producing works that drew inspiration from the minds and the hands of team, rather than an individual.
The result? On Thursday, October 26, the following artist duos will be showing their combined works at the Sugar City gallery:
Nate Hill + Morgan Arnett / Sean Figiel + Gerald Mead / Sarah Barry + Emma Percy / Alicia Vetter + Irene Rekhviashvili / Emily Finlan + Emma Brittain / Chavis Day + Halley Shaw / Alia Souissi + Sean Fitzpatrick / Nikayla Brown + Morgan Loghry / Amanda Killian + Scott Puccio / Walter Burdzy + Madeline Otero / Kristin R. Brandt + Alicia Morlock / Ann Moody + Dana Duncan
“Like the pairing night the final pieces will be a complete mystery. Though unlike pairing night the finished projects will not be random, but made with purpose between these forged pairings.” – Sugar City
The art show is the second installment in the artist lottery. The event is open to the public.
Art Opening: Artist Lottery | Second Installment
Thursday October 26t, 2017
6:00-9:00 p.m.
On view October 26 – November 17