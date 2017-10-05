ART IN CRAFT MEDIA 2017 at the Burchfield Penney Art Center

Art In Craft Media 2017 presented The Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State in collaboration with the Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment for Fine Art in Craft Media will be on view at The Center from Saturday, October 14, 2017 – Sunday, January 21, 2018. The exhibition celebrates and explores the contemporary work of fine artists of the region working with glass, wood, fiber, clay and metal. The 48 artists featured are current or past residents of Western New York and all of the featured works were created between 2014-2017. The artists were selected for Art in Craft Media 2017 by Monica Moses, editor-in-chief of American Craft magazine since 2010.

Featured artists are: Jeanne Beck, Nancy Belfer, Emily Bellinger, Helen Bishop-Santelli, Marvin Bjurlin, Stephanie Brash, Christina Chilberg, Hyesook Choi, Ann Clarke, Anne Currier, David Derner, Karen Donnellan, Jack Edson, Hillary Fayle, Melanie Fisher, Ryan Florey, Maryrose Fridey, Barbara Hart, Ani Hoover, Mahlon Huston, Brigid Kennedy, William Keyser, Namdoo Kim, Bethany Krull, Yoonjee Kwak, Anthony Locane, Sharon McConnell, Melissa Moody, Chenyang Mu, Jeffrey Nicholson, Keira Norton, Jackie Pancari, Billy Prendergast, Richard Rockford, Taeyoul Ryu, Mario Santilli, David Schnuckel, Leslie Schug, Mizin Shin, Keith Simpson, Betty Stephan, Lynn Szymanski, Hannah Thompsett, Daena Thompson, Peter Tucker, Jesse Walp, Maude White, and Jieun Yoon.

About the Sylvia Rosen Endowment for Fine Arts in the Craft Media:

Sylvia Rosen is a ceramic artist, educator, and philanthropist. In 1987, the Rosens founded the Sylvia Rosen Endowment for Fine Arts in the Craft Media. The endowment has made possible juried biennial craft art exhibitions with purchase awards and craft art lectures by field specialists. The first exhibition took place at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center in 1988. Since then, Craft Art Western New York has come to be recognized as a significant celebration of the diversity and richness of expression of the region’s craft artists working with clay, fiber, glass, metal, and wood. Rosen’s work has been included in many exhibitions over several decades, including the Cleveland Museum of Art (1943); the Buffalo Craftsmen Exhibition (1957-70); the Albright–Knox Members Gallery (1962); Art Today 1967, New York State Council on the Arts, New York State Fair; the Buffalo State College 125th Anniversary Exhibition (1996); the Contemporary New York State Crafts Exhibition (1997); the Ohio State Alumni Reunion Exhibition (1999); New York Collects Buffalo State, Burchfield-Penney Art Center (2004); and Daemen College (2005). She is in the collections of the Burchfield-Penney; the Arthur E. Baggs Museum at Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio; and the Schein-Joseph International Museum of Ceramic Art at Alfred University, Alfred, New York. She continues to pursue ceramics study and work at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Rosen received the Distinguished Alumni Leadership Award in 1991 and the Individual Philanthropic Leadership Award in 2000, both from the SUNY Buffalo State Foundation. She has also received the Endowment Development Award from the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies and the National Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

