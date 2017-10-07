Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Anti-Gentrification Summit

9 Comments

I’m forever grateful to a Rochester friend for key insights into gentrification a dozen years ago. At the time, I was working on a vision plan for her neighborhood, around the Susan B. Anthony House, just west of Nick Tahou’s of Garbage Plate fame. This intense, gray-haired woman had a fierce commitment to improving her neighborhood, once plagued by disinvestment and blight, without gentrifying it. Barbara Hoffman was also a Buffalo gal, Polonia raised, whose first job was at a Broadway-Fillmore department store.

If you were involved in the short-lived Buffalo Neighborhood Alliance, and attended the Rochester field trip, you met Barbara.

The Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood was Rochester’s first National Register Historic District, in part because of Barbara’s efforts to preserve it. She saved a stretch of West Main Street storefront buildings from the wrecking ball, including some of rare Queen-Anne style, and also renovated the mansion of a former Rochester mayor. She helped the Landmark Society get lovely but vacant houses into the hands of middle-class homeowners who could afford to fix them up.

West Main Street

One day she sat me down over coffee and gave me what I call “the talk” about gentrification – one I’m sure she’d given to others before and has since. Perhaps she felt I needed to hear it because she knew I was from the Neighborhood of the Arts, where the ARTWalk project I worked on had the unintended – by me, at least – consequence of launching property values into orbit and forever altering the composition of the neighborhood.

Barbara’s determination to see her neighborhood improve without gentrification wasn’t just her talk, but also her walk. She kept rents reasonable, so people could stay around family and friends living nearby, and not lose the networks and social capital they depended on to make life work. She used the storefronts as a kind of small business incubator – realizing Jane Jacobs’ vision for small urban storefronts without actually having read Jane Jacobs. Folks in the neighborhood – substantially minority – could open small businesses providing goods and services that other folks in the neighborhood needed. Those businesses would often employ family and friends of the owners, giving people a step into the labor market. Kids in the neighborhood might get their first job in a store in their neighborhood, just as she had.

Ever since, I’ve kept my eyes open to the issue of gentrification, and kept my eye out for other good discussions about it, but have found them to be surprisingly few and far between. That is why I was so glad to learn about the Anti-Gentrification Summit this month, hosted by Open Buffalo, CEJ, PUSH Buffalo, Citizen Action, and PPG. It will be an all-day discussion on Saturday, October 14, at the Matt Urban Hope Center facility on Paderewski, near the Central Terminal.

In a statement, the organizers said,

Buffalo is not unique in its struggle against gentrification. This grapple for space intensifies racism, classism, and sexism: values clash, and the wealthy displace the vulnerable.

Gentrification directly impacts each and everyone of us. Join the conversation about gentrification at a public teach-in at the Matt Urban Hope Center on October 14th.

Topics will include:

  • School-to-prison pipeline
  • Racial Dynamics
  • Housing
  • Transit
  • Developing a City-Wide Community Benefit Agreement

Fighting gentrification requires more of us to understand gentrification – its roots, its forms, and solutions. So since learning my lesson from my Rochester friend Barbara, I am always and everywhere looking to educate myself more on this issue, and looking to have good conversations about it.

When it comes to gentrification, we all need to have “the talk.”

Get connected:

Buffalo Anti-Gentrification Summit

Saturday, October 14 at 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Hope Services, 385 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, New York 14212

Hosted by Open Buffalo, CEJ, PUSH Buffalo, Citizen Action, PPG

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. So do RSVP, won’t you?

Facebook event

Register here

Written by RaChaCha

RaChaCha

RaChaCha is a Garbage Plate™ kid making his way in a Chicken Wing world. Since 2008, he's put over a hundred articles on here, and he asked us to be sure to thank you for reading. So, thank you for reading. You may also have seen his freelance byline in Artvoice, where he writes under the name his daddy gave him [Ed: Send me a check, and I might reveal what that is]. When he's not writing, RaChaCha is an urban planner, a rehabber of houses, and a community builder. He co-founded the Buffalo Mass Mob, and would love to see you at the next one. He represents Buffalo Young Preservationists on the Trico roundtable. If you try to demolish a historic building, he might have something to say about that. He is a proud AmeriCorps alum.

Things you may not know about RaChaCha (unless you read this before): "Ra Cha Cha" is a nickname of his hometown. (Didn't you know that? Do you live under a rock?) He's a political junkie (he once worked for the president of the Monroe County Legislature), but we don't really let him write about politics on here. He helped create a major greenway in the Genesee Valley, and worked on early planning for the Canalway Trail. He hopes you enjoy biking and hiking on those because that's what he put in all that work for. He was a ringleader of the legendary "Chill the Fill" campaign to save Rochester's old downtown subway tunnel. In fact, he comes from a long line of troublemakers. An ancestor fought at Bunker Hill, and a relative led the Bear Flag Revolt in California. We advise you to remember this before messing with him in the comments. He worked on planning the Rochester ARTWalk, and thinks Buffalo should have one of those, too (write your congressman).

You can also find RaChaCha (all too often, we frequently nag him) on the Twitters at @HeyRaChaCha. Which is what some people here yell when they see him on the street. You know who you are.

  • Louis Tully

    This post drove me to get my computer to type out a response after reading on my phone. I’m not sure I care for the title of this summit.

    I had a major in urban studies for undergrad and I’ve read several Jane Jacobs’ books and handfuls of others on urban topics. I’m certainly not a graduate level on the subject; but I think I’m definitely ahead of most people (maybe not on BR, but general society) on planning and urban topics.

    I have an issue with this because it’s taking a partisan approach when, like many things, somewhere in the middle is where we need to land. Over the past several years with what’s been happening in Buffalo, I tried getting an answer to “is gentrification a good thing”. Granted, I didn’t delve into it further than articles google spit out.

    Is the displacement of people because of a duffel bag full of factors a bad thing? Yes. Are there positive effects of increasing property values and increased incomes, etc? Yes. What’s the answer? I dunno, google didn’t give it to me. But it’s somewhere in between the extremes. And I’m quite sure the answer isn’t painting one side of the spectrum with any sort of “anti-” brush.

    Strong urban neighborhoods result from many things. But I think simply saying > this one is bad < is not the way to title a forum we're hoping to have progressive, positive impacts.

    • Louis Tully

      So I’m coming back like a wacko because this has me thinking. I was literally just talking to the woman who runs the CSA I belong to and her husband on Sunday about this because they live near their east side farm. I’m someone that has an interest in this topic. But you’ve instantly alienated me from your summit conversation because I’m a gentrifier, I’m part of the problem that you see.

      We bought our house on the west side/ Allentown border in 2011 – somewhere in the middle of the frontier days and prices getting silly. The houses right next to me: white suburban male. So, yeah, I imagine this is gentrification. Now, my neighborhood has Cynthia Gardens (subsidized housing?), and plenty of different socio-economic demographics within a block, despite the changes in the six years I’ve been here. So what’s the takeaway we’re hoping for here? People in certain income brackets or of certain ethnic makeups should stay away from certain neighborhoods? I have a decent job and education, I can’t go look for a bargain in a developing neighborhood? I’m missing it, but…

      That’s what should create the need for a discussion about the issues we’re facing. Not an anti-gentrification summit.

      • Matt Marcinkiewicz

        The difficult issue to navigate here is that it’s so obviously a race-driven divide.

  • townline

    Perhaps a conversation about the importance of inclusion shouldn’t start with a conclusion. Sounds like just about the most close minded approach you can have, as if such a thing as urban development is simple and binary.

    • Louis Tully

      I hope that’s just a snagged logo and the City of Buffalo doesn’t actually have an Anti-Gentrification Council

      • Matt Marcinkiewicz

        for this one day, it will exist

  • Tim H

    Not my favorite BRO article ever. Not even close…

    How did gentrification come to be perceived as a negative? It is anything but, and it is, in fact, the way cities are revitalized and rebuilt.

    Gentrification: A process of renovation of deteriorated urban neighborhoods by means of the influx of more affluent residents.

    As we all know, beginning in the 50s, and peaking in the 80s, the residents of Buffalo and every major city in America began a migration to the suburbs. In their place, they left older homes, often in need of significant repair. The trend to move to the suburbs left a large surplus of older homes on the market. Supply and demand drove the prices of these homes down, and thus made them affordable to people making a lower income. As more supply hit the market, the lower the prices of these homes went. It was a cycle.

    A byproduct of lower incomes moving into these homes was that they didn’t have money to pay for substantial repairs, such as paint, roofing, caulking, and other items that protect homes from structural damage. Many of these homes feel into disrepair, and the next cycle had people making even less money buying or renting these homes, with even less means to support the required maintenance on these homes. This cycle continued for 60 years.

    With a change in the public perception of urban living in the early 2000s, people started moving back into the city, and Buffalo was no exception. Much like the previous cycle of disinvestment went, the revitalization has went the same way, just in the opposite direction.

    The first wave of revitalization, which fits the definition of gentrification, was low income artists moving into the urban neighborhood. They made the neighborhoods “cool” and more desirable. After a few years, the areas became so cool that the artists were priced out, and the young professionals started to move in. It wasn’t long before the young professionals were priced out “aka gentrified”, and young families began to move in. The next phase was young families could no longer afford the neighborhood, and the upper middle class gentrified these neighborhoods.

    You can follow this exact model as it happened to the Elmwood Village.

    Here’s where gentrification is essential to rebuilding cities – once one of the above referenced groups was priced out of a neighborhood, they went to the next neighborhood that they could afford, revitalizing that neighborhood. The people who would have moved to that neighborhood, were now priced down to the next neighborhood, and invested their homes there.

    Essentially, the urban exodus has reversed.

    It would be silly to not take advantage of all that gentrification gives us. The alternative to gentrification is that yes, people get to stay in their long time neighborhoods, but those neighborhoods never improve. An unfortunate byproduct of this is that property values never rise, and thus a city’s tax base never grows.

    Healthy cities need growing tax bases, and not by raising tax rates, but by increasing the value of the real estate in their city, as well as the number of residents desiring to be in that city – back to supply and demand, but now in the favor of the city.

    Without gentrification, no areas of the city ever become desirable, and tax income for the city never increases. If the areas did become more desirable, Real estate prices would absolutely increase, and you’d have gentrification. You can’t have it both ways…

    While gentrification can have side effects that can be seen as negative, the reality is that gentrification is the lifeblood of a recovering city. Buffalo is no exception.

    To push back against gentrification is to say that you want Buffalo to remain in an economically depressed and unhealthy state. People with low income just don’t have the means to rehabilitate a home in their neighborhood. A poor city with low tax revenues can’t rehabilitate itself, or even assist people with financial backing to repair homes.

    I’ll leave you with this question. How would a city full of low income residents and an unsustainable tax base revitalize itself without gentrification? There would be no money to do so, right?

  • Healthnut

    Yeah I wish it could be just like the late 1990’s, when Buffalo was deteriorating, and the word gentrification was never heard.

    It really sucks that people have moved back to the city, invested in old properties, and are enjoying the fruits of their labor because of property appreciation. Those rapacious developers gutting abandoned industrial buildings and converting them to high-end rentals. And I miss the old Main Street, which was lined with parking lots and junk buildings, instead of the medical campus that has brought more professionals into the city.

    Damn this gentrification!

  • Everything is Great

    when I see these articles I am reminded of my time in DC when the city experience a rebirth of the urban core. It is a wonderful sign of progress.