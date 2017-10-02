Announcing “Whispering from the Woods,” a new sculpture exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced today the arrival of a new sculpture exhibit titled, Whispering from the Woods, in collaboration with, sculptor and artist Kim Bellavia. The nature themed sculpture exhibit will be displayed throughout the Botanical Gardens from October 7 through November 5. “Whispering from the Woods” consists of 25 sculptures constructed by “combining disregarded materials, such as stumps, branches, moss and vines, combined with an earthen material made of clay, sand and soil. Influenced by folklore, myth and symbolism of trees from different cultures, the forms in her work reveal the human aura of trees.” Sculptor/mixed media artist, Bellavia, who lives in the Finger Lakes Region, says she is “inspired by the landscape of the state parks, woodlands and National forests.” Her work depicts how nature and human nature weave themselves into the intrigue of life and the entropy of existence.
The exhibit, which opens on October 7 at the Botanical Gardens, will feature about 20 of her sculptures scattered throughout the conservatory. Visitors are encouraged to ponder each piece and enjoy the balance of art and nature.
“One of our goals is to bring to our guests, members and friends, new experiences and innovative exhibits. Inspired by nature, Kim’s unique collection will provide visitors an opportunity to consider ways art and nature are truly interconnected. We look forward to opening this exhibit on October 7.” Dave Swarts, President/CEO. Click here for more information on the artist.
The exhibit will be open to visitors daily, October 7 through November 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and is included with Botanical Gardens’ admission; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 62 and over, $9 for students ages 13 and over with ID, $6 for kids ages 3-12, Botanical Gardens’ members and kids 2 and under are always free.
Tag @Buffalogardens when posting on social media. For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at www.buffalogardens.com.