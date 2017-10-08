Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Allentown Fall Festival 2017

The Allentown Fall Festival has become a staple event of the Allentown Village. Each year, a section of Allen Street is closed to car traffic (near corner of Main Street), to allow for a main stage with multiple bands. There’s also a variety of artisan vendors that set up on the street, as well as plenty of artists showing off their talents. This year there will be a mini and classic car show, as well as plenty of craft beer and food. The family-friendly affair offers children’s activities on Allen and Franklin Streets from 10am – 6pm. The main festival (11am – 6pm) is presented by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

Live music includes:

11:00 – 12:00 DJ Bonaparte

12:00 – 01:00 Dark Matter Trio 

01:00 – 02:00 The Observers 

02:00 – 03:00 20000 Strongmen

03:00 – 04:00 The Sofa Kings Band 

04:00 – 05:00 Jazz Caché 

05:00 – 06:00 The Freshwater Four 

This free, day-long street festival wouldn’t be complete without an ancillary children’s fest at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site from 10am to 3pm. The family oriented event will include a petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin crafts, a photo booth, live entertainment, story hour, and teddy bear crafts. 

Allentown Fall Festival

Saturday, October 14 at 10 AM – 6 PM

Allentown Association | Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201

Allen Street will be closed to cars from Delaware Avenue to Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed from Allen Street to North Street.

See Facebook event

