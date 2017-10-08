Allentown Fall Festival 2017

The Allentown Fall Festival has become a staple event of the Allentown Village. Each year, a section of Allen Street is closed to car traffic (near corner of Main Street), to allow for a main stage with multiple bands. There’s also a variety of artisan vendors that set up on the street, as well as plenty of artists showing off their talents. This year there will be a mini and classic car show, as well as plenty of craft beer and food. The family-friendly affair offers children’s activities on Allen and Franklin Streets from 10am – 6pm. The main festival (11am – 6pm) is presented by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
Live music includes:
11:00 – 12:00 DJ Bonaparte
12:00 – 01:00 Dark Matter Trio
01:00 – 02:00 The Observers
02:00 – 03:00 20000 Strongmen
03:00 – 04:00 The Sofa Kings Band
04:00 – 05:00 Jazz Caché
05:00 – 06:00 The Freshwater Four
This free, day-long street festival wouldn’t be complete without an ancillary children’s fest at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site from 10am to 3pm. The family oriented event will include a petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin crafts, a photo booth, live entertainment, story hour, and teddy bear crafts.
Allentown Fall Festival
Saturday, October 14 at 10 AM – 6 PM
Allentown Association | Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201
Allen Street will be closed to cars from Delaware Avenue to Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed from Allen Street to North Street.