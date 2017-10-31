Where would Buffalo be without its culturals? We are all aware of the importance of our culturally significant organizations. These groups speak for the arts, preservation, and history. They speak for our community. They advocate for our galleries and theaters, and they ensure that everyone has access to artistic amenities, no matter the age or financial standing. Without these culturals, Buffalo would be lost.

In order to provide for the cultural institutions, representatives from the respective galleries, theaters, etc. must continually fight for funding. Without the proper funding, this city’s art-oriented institutions would not be able to function. That’s why it’s so important for the representatives (volunteers and staff) to learn about the importance of advocacy.

Representatives from GBCA and ASI will present information about funding for arts and culturals in the Erie County Budget, important dates, like the public budget hearing.

On Wednesday, November 1, Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc. (ASI) and Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance (GBCA) will be hosting Advocacy & 2018 Erie County Arts Funding Budget Process. This Fall GBCA Cultural Gathering will include a half hour of social mingling, before getting underway with a session that will help cultural advocates to navigate the political system.

“Attend this session to learn more about what advocacy means, how we use it, and how to interact with elected officials to represent your interests.” – ASI

5:30pm – Mix & Mingle, Networking

6:00pm – Program Begins in the Administration Building at the Gardens (House #10)

GBCA presentation on the upcoming Erie County Budget Process, Timeline, and Advocacy Next Steps

Advocacy & 2018 Erie County Arts Funding Budget Process

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 S Park Ave, Buffalo, New York 14218

RSVP at infogbca@gmail.com

