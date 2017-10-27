Soil, Seeds & Secrets: A Community Project is a seed production program that literally spreads seeds and goodwill across WNY. The seed packets are handed out for free, with the intentions of spreading good will through seed dissemination. There’s a lot more to it than that, including publishing “Soil, Seeds & Secrets”, which features documented stories by local gardeners, art, poetry, photographs, and illustrations.

Typically, ARTseeds participants produce and disseminate upwards of 2500 seed packets each year. The seeds come from local ARTgardens, community spaces, and from enthusiastic gardeners near and far.

ARTseeds is a program of the University Heights Arts Association that explores seeds as a way to garden, and the concept of the seed as a way to artistically share slice of life interpretations of personal and community history.

On Tuesday, October 31, Soil, Seeds & Secrets: A Community Project and University Heights Arts Association are hosting an Adopt-a-Seed! event. Volunteers will be collecting seeds from their own plants, and accepting seed contributions from gardeners. The seeds could be from trees, perennial flowers, annual vegetables, etc.

“The University Heights Arts Association (UHAA) will hold the actual event in the community room at Artspace (1219 Main Street) this Saturday from 9:30 am until noon, at which time we will accept and package ‘adopted’ seeds as well as other projects for each of five ARTcovz dispensers,” said Mary Ouimette-Kinn, Co-director of the UHAA. “Adopt-a-Seed is an ongoing program. Our event on Saturday will not only include our own members but 15 or more UB students plus volunteers from VolunteerWNY.”

The seed initiative is a great way to spread the good word of gardening, while bringing neighbors closer together in the process. The program is all about beautifying the city, good will, and the art of gardening.

Why not include a few seeds from your favorite plant, to spread some love throughout the city?

Here’s How:

Pick your favorite seed-bearing plant. Adopt-a-Seed by sending along a few tablespoons of your seeds each year. (Place seeds in a fully sealed envelope so seeds do not leak out of the sides of the envelope). Tell the story behind your plant. What is the plants Seed Story or beginning? Even simple stories can be exciting. Take at least one photo of your plant and/or those who help care for them and send that along with your story. Email your photos to: seeds@uhartsgroup.com . Place the words: Adopt-a-Seed in the subject line of your email. Mail your seeds and story to: UHAA Adopt-a-Seed | 67 Highgate Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14214

Questions? Email the project at seeds@uhartsgroup.com or telephone (716)833-6260. The group accepts seeds from anywhere and offers them to anyone who participates.

Adopt-a-Seed!

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

9:30 AM – 12 PM

Artspace | 1219 Main Street | Buffalo NY

Lead image: Disseminating ARTseeds at the Capen Garden Walk Fall Plant and Seed Exchange. To date, ARTseeds now has 78 varieties of seeds that they collected or grew, researched, illustrated, photographed, packaged and continue to disseminate. Look for ARTseeds at local ARTcovz® dispensers, or contact via phone 716-833-6260 or seeds@uhartsgroup.com.

