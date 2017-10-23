Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A Year of Fishing in Buffalo Niagara : Rediscover Your Region

It was back in October of 2016 when Brookdog Fishing Company first came onto our radar (see here). Since that time, we have covered a number of fishing exploits by local guides Ryan Shea and Nathan Carr . Not only do these two take us to some of the most spectacular fishing sites in the region, they expertly capture the adventures on video (see part II). No matter the time of year, Ryan and Nathan are out chasing fish that most people only dream of catching. Via the videos, they have taken us to the Niagara River, Lake Erie, and the smaller tributaries that feed these larger bodies of water (see part III). 

Now the two fishing adventurers have compiled a fourth video that encompasses all of the seasons and aspects of fishing that make this region truly remarkable as a world renowned fishing destination. The result is nothing short of breathtaking – it’s all four seasons of fishing the Buffalo region, threaded together over the course of an eight and a half minute stretch of video. Enjoy!

Lead image: Spring Smalljaws on the Fly

