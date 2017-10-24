A clutch play when they needed it most.

I will be the first one to admit that when there were just a few minutes left in the game and the Bills fell behind by 7, I thought there was literally zero chance they could march down the field and take this game. On a day when the defense was giving up a lot of yards in the air, Mr. White decided enough was enough as he stripped the ball away to secure the victory. Most days when Tyrod has that type of game, you can expect that if the defense is even playing mediocre, they will get the W. Against Tampa, it was the running game and some clutch plays by our qb that saved the day.

I thought all along that this was a must win, with the Raiders coming to town this weekend. The Bills proved once again that in order to win games, they must must have someone step up every single week to pull the rest of the team off the ground. If anyone had a chance to see Kyle Williams and Coach McDermott address the team after this game had ended, they will realize that this is the best team atmosphere Buffalo has had in decades. These guys really give it their all for each other, and I have a hard time seeing any team coming into Buffalo and getting an easy victory.

If Buffalo can stay somewhat healthy, they will have a chance to be in the playoff discussion when December rolls around. A huge test is coming next with Derek Carr. It will be interesting to see what the game-plan will be to limit their points. The defense AND the offense are going to both have to show up in order to get that 5-2 record. The island of misfit players is alive and well – the more people say they don’t fit in, the more they will prove us wrong.