On the Market: 529 Main Street

Finally. The largest vacant building fronting the 500 Block of Main Street is for sale. James T. Sandoro has formally listed the four-story building at 529 Main Street with Hunt Commercial Real Estate with an $850,000 asking price. The‘Stewart Clothes Building’ was built in 1881.

From the listing:

Take this opportunity to redevelop on the 500 block of Main street in Buffalo Place district. Over 11,000 SF 4 story masonry building with tall 16′ and 12′ ceilings, large windows, full basement with Historic Designation. Full basement with utility vault in place. All new infrastructure on Main Street with auto traffic and new commerce have made this the “place to be”. Loads of pedestrian traffic, close to hotels, office, retail etc. This would make a great project with adjacent building at 525 Main Street also currently on the market.

More information on the building from the Main-Genesee Historic District nomination application:

The exceptional terra cotta façade of this building is a later application. As originally constructed, there was a cast iron storefront on the first floor, while the rest of the façade was composed on contracting red brick body and light stone trim that was very popular in the post Civil War period. As the top was a very prominent projecting cornice. This building’s Main Street façade was identical in detail to the original appearance of the adjacent building at 525-527; both were designed in 1881 by George J. Metzger. As constructed, 529-533 Main Street extended through the block to 504-508 Washington Street, the later now has a separate owner.

The entire building was built for the plumbing firm of Irlbacker and Davis, which was founded in 1861 and moved into their new building in 1883. The present façade dates to the early twentieth century, perhaps to 1912, when a $15,000 remodeling of the building was undertaken. It features windows with original sash divided by slender metal piers decorated with rosettes and topped by capitals composed of female faces with suspended pendants, Art Nouveau details that are unique in Buffalo. The front fenestration is contained within a frame of white glazed terra cotta, the entablature of which features discs above the pier capitals, a projecting cornice with dental band, and a parapet capped with Art Nouveau elements. The first floor storefront is a recent remodeling.

Sandoro, Founder and Executive Director at Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum, has owned the building since at least the late 90’s and has been vacant for some time. Most recently it was the home to Ruby’s Restaurant. One-by-one, neighboring properties have been redeveloped and in two cases by owner-occupants.

Get Connected: Hunt Commercial, Joseph Farrauto – 716.880.1904; Patricia Sutliff – 716.435.8499

Main-Genesee, 1920-1926. Source: The Buffalo History Museum. Stewart Clothes occupying 529 Main Street.