North Buffalo’s Lafayette Ice Rink scores $1.5 million Ice-Making System

North Buffalo’s Lafayette Ice Rink, located at 156 Tacoma Avenue, has undergone a $1.5 million upgrade. Since 2006, The City has invested heavily in this skating facility, to the tune of $3.4 million in total. The latest upgrade is a brand new ice-making system, which is essentially the backbone of the rink operation. The ice-making system is considered the “icing on the cake” for the facility, which has also scored (in recent years) a new Zamboni, dasher boards, protective glass, locker room upgrades, a new scoreboard, and new lighting units and reflective ceilings for increased visibility on ice surfaces.

The North Buffalo’s Lafayette Ice Rink is a major recreational resource for Buffalo’s youth hockey. It is also very popular for other forms of skating, including open skates.

“Youth hockey in our city is a growing game,” said Mayor Brown, who recently attended a celebratory gathering along with Delaware District Council Member Joel Feroleto and other proponents. “The ice-making system upgrade at the Lafayette Ice Rink will further improve the hockey experience for the growing demand of boys and girls who strap on their skates, and take to the ice. I’m pleased we’ve been able to provide so many new improvements to this valuable facility in North Buffalo, and I congratulate the Bison Hockey Organization for the outstanding job it has done operating this rink.”

The continued investments into the rink are due, in part, to the continued advocacy on the behalf of The North Buffalo Bison Hockey Association, formed in 1959. The association is comprised of 400 families that have dedicated countless hours to keeping the rink optimally functioning.

“Hockey is not only who we are in Buffalo. It’s how we live,” said Mayor Brown. “As our economic revitalization continues in Buffalo, our City is also becoming a destination for players and the hockey world. With the new Sabres season now underway, with the opening of HarborCenter and its popularity among hockey fans, and with strong youth hockey programs citywide, we continue to improve the quality of life for all of our residents, while attracting increased investment and job growth.”

PUBLIC SKATING FEES

Under 5 Free

Age 5 – 17 $1.00

Age 18+ $2.00

Skate Rental $2.00

PUBLIC SKATING SCHEDULE

Monday 11am-1pm

Tuesday 4:30pm-6pm

Wednesday 4:30pm-6pm

Thursday 11am-1pm

Friday 7pm-9pm

Saturday 5:30pm-6:30pm

Sunday 7pm-9pm