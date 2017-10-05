5th Annual Honey Harvest Festival

We first learned about Masterson’s Honey Harvest Festival while hosting the Save the Bees event at The Terrace this past summer (see here). One of the event speakers was Erin Masterson Holko of Masterson’s Garden Center, who had some fascinating stories to tell about her honeybee experiences when she lived out west. We are so lucky to have this honeybee aficionado back in Buffalo, because now we all get to enjoy the annual Honey Harvest Festival. This year’s festival takes place on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

The Honey Harvest Festival will feature live demonstrations, free seminars, vendors, family activities, local beekeepers, candle making, honey harvesting, and a Honey Tasting Contest! Come learn how to render beeswax or make lip balm. Masterson’s will also be offering a free class during the festival – Beekeeping 101. Bring the kids, and show them that bees are not pests. Let them discover the magical world of bees, and how important the insects are to our survival. Not to mention all of the delicious foods that rely on the pollination of plants. Without the pollinators such as bees and butterflies, we would be in a lot of trouble.

Have you ever thought about starting a bee colony? Do you wonder if the flowers in your garden are “bee friendly”? There’s so much to learn, and this is the festival that brings it all together, so that you can explore the wonderful world of honeybees (and honey!). And while you’re at the festival, be sure to take a walk around Masterson’s nursery yard, which is a certified wildlife habitat. How cool is that?

Come taste some honey mead. Sample a wide variety of honey flavors, and take some home with you. Even try skin creams made with locally sourced honey. Best of all, your attendance helps support the regional beekeepers who are doing their best to keep the honey flowing in WNY.

There is no need to register for the following classes, which take place in the greenhouses at the end of the parking lot.

Saturday, October 7

10:00 am- Backyard Beekeeping 101, Erin Masterson Holko

11:00 am- My First Year As a Beekeeper, Julian Leggett

1:00 pm- Pollinator Gardens Large & Small, Sally Cunningham

2:00 pm- Health Benefits of Honey, Pollen & Propolis, Mike Masterson

Sunday, October 8th

10:00 am- Backyard Beekeeping 101, Erin Masterson Holko

11:00 am- My First Year As a Beekeeper, Julian Leggett

1:00 pm- Gardening for the Bees with Natives, David Clark

2:00 pm- Health Benefits of Honey, Pollen & Propolis, Mike Masterson

Masterson’s Garden Center is located at 725 Olean Rd. in East Aurora, just south of historic Main Street. Visit Masterson’s website (mastersons.net) for more information and a schedule of events. See Facebook event.