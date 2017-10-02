2nd Annual Halloween Puppy Parade and Costume Contest

Halloween is not just for people. It’s for pets too! On Saturday October 28, dog lovers are invited to attend the second annual Halloween Puppy Parade, which is also a fundraiser for the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. The inaugural event was such as big success – hoards of people and their four legged friends (family members) showed up for the pup parade on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

Last year was so much fun that pet owners have been waiting an entire year to do it again. It’s time to get the costumes ready. People and their pooches will don crazy getups while participating in a parade that will lead along Main Street to the Market Arcade, where there will be a doggy celebration with plenty of Halloween biscuits made by Buffalo Barkery. The downtown pet shop will also be handing out trick or treat totes while supplies last.

This event is a blast for the entire family. If you don’t have a dog, you can show up anyways, as everyone is welcome to attend. There will also be adoption dogs in the parade, just in case someone finds the perfect furry friend to take home at the end of the day.

Registration will be from 12-12:30 at WNY Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St., downtown. Cost of $5 per dog to participate. Buffalo Barkery will also be collecting items for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter from their wish list.

The Parade will end at Fountain Plaza where there will be a watering station for the dogs, the Great Aussie Bite Food Truck and 716 Popsicles +, a harvest theme photo station, a basket raffle, and Costume Contest winners will be awarded prizes in the categories of: Scariest – Most Creative – Most Adorable

Buffalo Barkery | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | Facebook