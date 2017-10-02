2nd Annual Halloween Puppy Parade and Costume Contest Fundraiser

On Saturday October 28th bring your pups to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main street to strut their stuff for Halloween and for a good cause! The parade will go up Main Street to the Market Arcade and stop along the way at participating shops that will be handing out freshly baked Halloween biscuits made by Buffalo Barkery. Participants will receive a tote to use for trick or treating also donated by Buffalo Barkery, while supplies last. Pup parents and children are encouraged to dress up as well.
All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Dogs available for adoption through the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter will be participating in the parade.
Registration will be from 12-12:30 at WNY Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St., downtown. Cost of $5 per dog to participate. We will also be collecting items for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter from their wish list.
The Parade will end at Fountain Plaza where there will be a watering station for the dogs, the Great Aussie Bite Food Truck and 716 Popsicles +, a harvest theme photo station, a basket raffle, and Costume Contest winners will be awarded prizes in the categories of: Scariest – Most Creative – Most Adorable