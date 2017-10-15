On Sunday, October 15, from 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the community is invited to attend the 15th Annual Female Musicians Fighting Breast Cancer Benefit. It’s an opportunity to do a good deed, while getting a chance to check out a stellar line-up of live music. Feature bands are:
- First up will be a duo, featuring the classy jazz vocalist, Julie Kittsley, accompanied by none other than Jack Civiletto.
- Second is a band, who are no longer up and coming, but have arrived; Dirty Smile, featuring Megan Brown.
- Third, a returning veteran to the vocal mic, Ms. Terrie George, who is featured alongside the group of amazing veteran musicians, The Shadows.
- Finally, the show will culminate with headliner, the locally and regionally recognized vocal talent and entertainer, Ms. Patti Parks, and her band, who have graciously donated their time in the past as well.
The proceeds from the event go towards WNY Breast and GYN Resource Center, an organization that helps cancer patients to prepare for the fight in front of them. The center is located on the grounds of the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
This fundraiser, sanctioned by the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and Team Roswell, donates 100% of the proceeds to promoting active self advocacy, empowerment, and informed choice for breast cancer patients/survivors.
Prizes generously donated by local and national merchants will be raffled in a basket raffle throughout the show, and there will be a 50/50 split as well. Admission to witness all this talent under one roof is just $10.00 both pre-sale and at the door. There will be a cash bar and the fine food at the venue to enhance the experience.