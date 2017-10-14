14 Finalists to Compete Live for Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest

This past August, Oishei Children’s Hospital ran a lullaby contest, to see if they could come up with a new lullaby for the new hospital (learn more). Incredibly, the contest garnered 75 submissions. On Thursday, November 2, 14 finalists will perform live at City Honors School, competing for the top $1,500 cash prize. The winner’s lullaby will also be played for every newborn delivered at the hospital moving forward.

The object of the contest was to come up with an updated version of Brahms’ Lullaby. A panel of judges will decide which song will be recorded as the hospital’s official lullaby.

Western New York musician finalists include:

Joe Bellanti

Joe Bellanti Krista Seddon

Julie Arlotta

Julie Arlotta Michael Shamrock

Miranda & Moshe Shulman

Ellen Baker

Rick Nicosia

Mark Leonard

West Seneca East Senior High Orchestra

Suzuki Violinists of WNY

Suzuki Violinists of WNY Ian Guercio

Ian Guercio Eugene Schunk

Eugene Schunk Matt Script

Brittany Mruczek

Participating in the contest are:

Ashley Rowe, Master of Ceremonies, Anchor WKBW-TV

Allegra C. Jaros, President, Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

Janice Mitchell, Judge, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, longtime backup singer for Ray Charles

George Scott, Judge, President, The Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo

Rose Dudley, Judge, 36-year employee of the Labor & Delivery department at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Live program begins promptly at 7:00 p.m.

City Honors High School, Auditorium | 186 E. North Street | Buffalo, NY 14204

Parking is available at City Honors lot off North Street or directly in front of the school