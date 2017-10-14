Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

14 Finalists to Compete Live for Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest

0 Comments

This past August, Oishei Children’s Hospital ran a lullaby contest, to see if they could come up with a new lullaby for the new hospital (learn more). Incredibly, the contest garnered 75 submissions. On Thursday, November 2, 14 finalists will perform live at City Honors School, competing for the top $1,500 cash prize. The winner’s lullaby will also be played for every newborn delivered at the hospital moving forward.

The object of the contest was to come up with an updated version of Brahms’ Lullaby. A panel of judges will decide which song will be recorded as the hospital’s official lullaby.

Western New York musician finalists include:

  • Joe Bellanti
  • Krista Seddon
  • Julie Arlotta
  • Michael Shamrock
  • Miranda & Moshe Shulman
  • Ellen Baker
  • Rick Nicosia
  • Mark Leonard
  • West Seneca East Senior High Orchestra
  • Suzuki Violinists of WNY
  • Ian Guercio
  • Eugene Schunk
  • Matt Script
  • Brittany Mruczek

Participating in the contest are:

Ashley Rowe, Master of Ceremonies, Anchor WKBW-TV

Allegra C. Jaros, President, Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

Janice Mitchell, Judge, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, longtime backup singer for Ray Charles

George Scott, Judge, President, The Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo

Rose Dudley, Judge, 36-year employee of the Labor & Delivery department at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

14 Finalists to Compete Live for Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Live program begins promptly at 7:00 p.m.

City Honors High School, Auditorium | 186 E. North Street | Buffalo, NY 14204

Parking is available at City Honors lot off North Street or directly in front of the school

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments