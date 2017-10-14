14 Finalists to Compete Live for Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest

This past August, Oishei Children’s Hospital ran a lullaby contest, to see if they could come up with a new lullaby for the new hospital (learn more). Incredibly, the contest garnered 75 submissions. On Thursday, November 2, 14 finalists will perform live at City Honors School, competing for the top $1,500 cash prize. The winner’s lullaby will also be played for every newborn delivered at the hospital moving forward.
The object of the contest was to come up with an updated version of Brahms’ Lullaby. A panel of judges will decide which song will be recorded as the hospital’s official lullaby.
Western New York musician finalists include:
- Joe Bellanti
- Krista Seddon
- Julie Arlotta
- Michael Shamrock
- Miranda & Moshe Shulman
- Ellen Baker
- Rick Nicosia
- Mark Leonard
- West Seneca East Senior High Orchestra
- Suzuki Violinists of WNY
- Ian Guercio
- Eugene Schunk
- Matt Script
- Brittany Mruczek
Participating in the contest are:
Ashley Rowe, Master of Ceremonies, Anchor WKBW-TV
Allegra C. Jaros, President, Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo
Janice Mitchell, Judge, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, longtime backup singer for Ray Charles
George Scott, Judge, President, The Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo
Rose Dudley, Judge, 36-year employee of the Labor & Delivery department at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Live program begins promptly at 7:00 p.m.
City Honors High School, Auditorium | 186 E. North Street | Buffalo, NY 14204
Parking is available at City Honors lot off North Street or directly in front of the school