What’s a Historic Cobblestone District without these Historic Buildings?

4 Comments

A BRO reader has passed along the following note in an email: “On a recent bike ride I noticed that the walls are bowing and several windows are still open (concerning 110 South Park in The Cobblestone District). These buildings don’t have long to find a hero.”

The question is, “Why is there so much apathy when it comes to this corner?” For years, the community has been shouting from the rooftops to fix up these buildings, and for years we see them languishing, with no apparent future other than to rot. The funny thing is, with so much action going on around the site, especially with the recent Pegula-Labatt announcement, how is there no plan for this troubled corner? And why isn’t the City stepping up to handle the situation?

Another historic building in a similar situation was recently rescued by a number of concerned entities – 65 Grant Street.

“To save 65 Grant Street, an architect offered her services, and the neighborhood found a willing buyer, and the councilmember was on board, and the owner was finally convinced to sell. The building was saved almost despite housing court, which would have let it fall apart or become so deteriorated that demolition would be a fait accompli.” – a concerned citizen

Now, a large chunk of 65 Grant Street will be home to Assemblyman Sean Ryan, who is hosting an Open House Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting on Wednesday, September 27, from 4pm to 6pm.

So we know that this can work, but for some reason the 110 South Park building remains untouchable. Why do the City officials remain silent on this one? One would think that with the recent groundswell of development in the neighborhood, that this corner would be prime for a historic redevelopment? Why not sell the buildings to a developer that is willing to do something with them. Is it that difficult? Why not do something great for the city? Why is this corner such a thorn in our side?

Buffalo Rising contacted an architect familiar with the situation, who told us, “It’s a really nice block.  It’s disgusting that the city allows this kind of operation to go on and on and on.”

At one point, there was pressure from Housing Court, but then nothing ever came of it, for the most part. One would think that the pressure might lead to a sale? It’s time to get this building added to the inventory of historic structures that are contributing to the collective wealth of this city. We have lost so much of The Cobblestone District, that it’s almost an embarrassment. There is an opportunity at hand. Unfortunately the City just tends to sit back and wait, to see what will unfold, which is interesting, because no one’s going to show up for a ribbon cutting for a parking lot.

What’s a historic Cobblestone District without these historic buildings?

  • Mike Shriver

    It’s an absolute shame that the building in the lead image is just rotting away. I do photography on the side and like many others, I’ve enjoyed shooting along Illinois St, especially the exterior of this building. There’s a ton of detail on this building that makes it special, from the corner brick street sign (which reads Illinois and Elk) to the random wrought iron fixtures and window framing.

    As mentioned in the article, it’s getting worse each year. I’ve noticed more bricks on the ground, more deterioration and the hole in the roof is getting bigger. I’ve never been inside, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s borderline too far gone to save at this point. I sure hope I’m wrong…

    Here’s some additional pictures of the area, and a bit of history on the neighborhood: https://www.buffalophotoblog.com/single-post/2017/01/15/Cobblestone-Historic-District

    • Louis Tully

      Illinois and South Park*

  • eagercolin

    “What’s a historic Cobblestone District without these historic buildings?”

    I suppose the same thing it’s always been — an attempt to create something that doesn’t really exist by slapping a name on it.

    “how is there no plan for this troubled corner?”

    Because plans for a property are made by those who own it, and for whatever reason this owner isn’t interested.

  • Louis Tully

    Yep. 8,000 people were treated to a world-class example of demolition by neglect. You’d think someone would care. Hopefully there were some out of towners there and came away thinking what a clown show the city is. It’s deserved.

    <<>>> https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/946e706770c48a4d316e6f5d5410c9a9536082d63ead189e61c907abb06cc3b1.jpg