WEDI’s Buffalo Resurgence

Yesterday, Buffalo Rising published an article on The Rogue Cellar Bakery at Horsefeathers. It’s these types of small businesses that are the fabric of our community. But in order for them to get off the ground, many of these small shops and neighborhood programs count on guidance from outside sources. That’s where organizations like Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) come in. From microloans to small business development to education, WEDI has been working wonders, if not miracles on the West Side of the city. The biggest miracle? The West Side Bazaar

This coming Saturday, I am touring 40 Hamiltonians through the city. One of the places that they wanted to see was the bazaar. Not only is this a local hometown favorite, the bazaar has become a place that attracts visitors from far and wide.

Your ticket proceeds will go directly towards – helping to start and expand businesses through financing capital, mentorship, and business training.

On Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, a fundraiser will be held for WEDI at Resurgence Brewery. The event intends to raise funds for WEDI’s youth after school programs, ENERGY & FLY, and the organization’s Economic Development program that continues to work with small businesses like the West Side bakery mentioned above. 

The fundraising event will feature some of the bazaar’s outstanding cuisine, along with microbrews. There will also be a networking opportunities for attendees. But best of all, supporters will come away knowing that they helped to grow a business, and take care of this city’s youth.

WEDI’s Buffalo Resurgence

Resurgence Brewing Company |1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

October 19, 2017 | 5:30 to 7:30 PM

