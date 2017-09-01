The simple pastime of viewing art has the ability to transport us to different places… even to different worlds. Much of the time, the artists who create these works hole up in studios for days, weeks, even months at a time. But there are some artists who prefer to take their practice on the road, or into a field, or on top of a building.
Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967-2017, features the creative process of artists who explore their outdoor surroundings, far away from the confines of a studio. These artists are know to wander, in search of inspiration. Wanderlust showcases the results of many of the “performative artistic projects”, including two that will be highlighted at the exhibit – Richard Long’s A Line Made by Walking and Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Walking Sculpture.
What started as an exhibition of the conventional gesture of walking expanded into one that highlights both conventional and unconventional forms and gestures that hover over the sub-categories of actions, traces, and journeys.
Aside from the opening of this fascinating exhibit, to be held at UB Anderson Gallery, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in Carmen Papalia’s latest Blind Field Shuttle (lead image), starting at 1pm (wear comfortable shoes).
Artists include Vito Acconci, Bas Jan Ader, Nevin Aladağ, Francis Alÿs, Janine Antoni, John Baldessari, Kim Beck, Roberley Bell, Blue Republic, Sophie Calle, Rosemarie Castoro, Cardiff/Miller, Millie Chen, Zoe Crosher, Fallen Fruit, David Hammons, Mona Hatoum, Nancy Holt, Kenneth Josephson, Allan Kaprow, William Lamson, Richard Long, Marie Lorenz, Mary Mattingly, Anthony McCall, Ana Mendieta, Teresa Murak, Wangechi Mutu, Efrat Natan, OHO, Gabriel Orozco, Carmen Papalia, John Pfahl, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Pope.L, Teri Rueb, Michael x. Ryan, Todd Shalom, Greg Stimac, Mary Ellen Strom, and Guido van der Werve.
Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967-2017 at UB Anderson Gallery
Saturday, September 9, 2017
11 AM – 2 PM
Free
UB Anderson Gallery | 1 Martha Jackson Place | Buffalo, New York 14214
Image: Carmen Papalia. Blind Field Shuttle, 2012. Courtesy of the artist.