Verve Dance Studio Finds New Home | Gets Back to Business with Battle at Buffalo

Verve Dance Studio has found a new home at The Alt Theatre – third floor (Suite 310). This is great news for the inspirational urban hip-hop dance group. Back in April, the search was on for a new home, while a crowdfunding page was launched to help financially orchestrate the pending move. Fast forward five months, and Verve has taken up residence at The Great Arrow Complex (255 Great Arrow Avenue), and is getting ready for its first big show in its new digs.

Verve was founded in 2005, and is dedicated to the Art of B-boying and Hip Hop Culture. 

On Saturday, September 30, from 7 PM to 10:30 PM, Verve will be hosting Battle @ Buffalo, a dance-off that takes place the last Saturday of every month. This is a chance for the WNY B-boy, B-girl, Hip Hop, dance and arts community to come together to showcase their collective talents. The monthly battle is open to the public – everyone is invited to come watch the action and cheer on the dancers.

Unity, Respect, and Diversity | Self-Expression within Community | Education through Entertainment

Also, be sure to check out the new schedule for Verve dance classes: vervedancestudio.com/class-info – See video below:

Battle at Buffalo at the New Verve

1v1 All Styles & 1v1 B-boy/B-girl brackets

Saturday, September 30, 2017

7 PM to 10:30 PM

Cash prizes

Sign up open to all ages

$5 admission + $1 to battle

Alt Theatre is located at 255 Great Arrow Ave, Suite 310 in Buffalo. Ring the buzzer for 3rd floor/Alt Theatre for entrance

See Facebook event for details

See the Verve story below…

