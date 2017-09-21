UberEATS Launches in Buffalo

UberEATS has launched its standalone food delivery app in Buffalo. This app is a partnership between Uber and local restaurants to deliver an effortless food delivery service to your home, office or anywhere in-between. UberEATS will deliver right to your front door, as long as the restaurant of your choice is open.

This is something of a big deal for restaurants and the community, that wants access to the food that they love, without having to dine out. Yes, there’s a fee attached with the delivery service, but name a food delivery business that doesn’t charge for the convenience.

When I received the invite to attend a private media session to discuss the launch of UberEATS before the public release, I was excited to find that the meeting was set to take place at Osteria 166 on Franklin, in Downtown Buffalo. It was a very intimate setting that included Jon Felman (UberEATS General Manager for New York), Nick Pitillo (owner of Osteria 166), and various UberEATS partners and enthusiasts.

While Jon explained the back and front end of how UberEATS works for restaurants and delivery partners, Nick chimed in with his excitement to have a partner like Uber handle his food deliver and business image with integrity. The food delivery process is well thought through, and Uber users already know how the tracking system works. How handy is it to be able to follow the car delivering your food on the app? Anticipation never tasted so good.

If your impatient like me and don’t want to wait an hour for delivery, order with UberEATS 35-minute service, or 20-minutes if the driver is close. Talk about customer service!

According to UberEATS, the app can be downloaded on iOS and Android, or you can go online to ubereats.com for local delivery. There are about 60 restaurants at this point, and I’m sure more will be added as word gets out. Also, there are great photos of the food, along with estimated delivery times.

Are you excited to try this new delivery service? What restaurant would you like to order from using the app?

#BuffaloUberEATSandCHILL