Two-Day ‘Forme Pop Up Shop’ @ Wrafterbuilt

On Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9, Wrafterbuilt will be hosting a pop-up in its new home at 69 Elmwood Avenue (see back story). The Forme Pop Up Shop brings together a number of fine Buffalo craftsmen (and women) and DIY retailers under one roof, for a sensational pop-up affair in the exquisite new home of one of the city’s top furniture builders. Participating exhibiters include Peg’s Hardware, OAFA Clothing, Artwork by Cassie Rose, Linwood Candle, SVANUR, and Nature’s Apothecary.
This is an excellent opportunity to check out a number of this city’s toured independent makers, artists, and designers. It’s also going to be a lot of fun, with some shopping and late night partying and dancing, along with a fresh look at Wrafterbuilt’s new Allentown digs.
Forme Pop Up Shop @ Wrafterbuilt
Friday, September 8, 2017 | 5pm to 10pm | Featuring Fry Baby Donuts
Saturday, September 9, 2017 | 12pm to 7pm
Wrafterbuilt | 69 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201