Aroma’s Farm Dinner = Recipe for the Perfect Day!

Author: Cat Miller

Recipe for the Perfect Day

1 helping of Gourmet Farm to Table Food

6 Fabulous Tastings of Local and Italian Wines

1 Live Bluegrass Band

80 Amazing Buffalonians

1 Organic Farm

Mix all of these ingredients with perfect weather and serve on a farm

Aroma Restaurants, has been participating in world-class vine to table events at Oles Farm for eight years, and if you’ve never experienced this culinary celebration, then you’re truly missing out on a WNY treasure.

My day began on a yellow school bus, which I boarded outside of Aroma Café in Williamsville, while another bus gathered guests from Trattoria Aroma in Buffalo (photo). It was so much fun to make new friends and one of my fellow riders, Gerry DelPriore, told me about growing up on the West Side of Buffalo at a time when people grew their own vegetables and often sold them to the corner stores.

This delightful recollection of simpler times was a harbinger for the remarkable day ahead.

Gourmet farm to table food + fabulous wine + heartfelt peeps + live bluegrass music at one of WNY’s premier organic farms … oh, then add absolutely perfect weather and you’ve got the recipe for the perfect day at the Aroma Farm Dinner.

When we arrived at the farm, we were greeted by the Oles family and Dave Cosentino, and directed to make ourselves at home. Cosentino’s passion for farm to table food can be experienced at his Aroma Restaurants, where he was a forerunner in the movement back in the day. A meal at any Aroma restaurant showcases all of the locally grown delights, much of which come from Ole’s Farm. For those who want to experience the “vine to table” movement firsthand, Cosentino, and his general manager Breen Shea, promote these popular events heading into the fall season.

After talking with Cosentino, I meandered over to the party tent area where hors d’oeuvres were being served. Confession – I am a pescetarian, but decided to go with the flow and eat meat yesterday – and I am so happy to have made that decision. The lamb for these events is provided by Stillwater Farm in the Boston Hills, which is a family owned operation that treats their animals with the utmost in kindness and respect.

After enjoying a few delicious treats, guests were invited to grab a basket and tour the farm, while harvesting vegetables along the way.

Ben Oles, the third generation family member to work the farm, gave us a fabulous tour and explained a lot of the techniques used in their organic farming approach.

This was such a delightful part of the day as it was reminiscent of growing up on my grandparents’ farm in Colden, NY.

The weather was absolutely perfect as guests gleefully roamed the fields, filling their baskets with fresh produce to take home.

It was now time to eat. Music filled the air, as local Bluegrass band Mountain Run set the tone for our meal.

The menus were placed in front of us on tables lined with white linen and beautiful floral arrangements.

Each course of the meal was served with great care and attentiveness, and the few participants at our table who had gluten allergies were able to partake in every dish.

The food was even more spectacular than I imagined it would be. In all honesty, this event was better than any $500 a plate fundraiser I have ever attended in the Hamptons!

Rediscovering Buffalo this summer has been a full on love affair for me, with each new treasure I’ve experienced better than the last. This particular field trip was the icing on the cake. I can’t wait to do this again next year. I highly suggest that you do the same!

To learn more about these Oles Farm excursions, stop into any one of the Aroma locations.