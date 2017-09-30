Traffic Calming @ Five Points

The Five Points intersection has gotten a little love from The City. Crews have been busy conducting some traffic calming measures, by extending one corner curb by 15′ into the street, thus helping to slow down traffic. The extension forms two bumpouts on either side, making it a shorter distance for pedestrians to cross, while helping to calm traffic at the same time. The soil has been seeded with grass, and next year gardens will be planted. Urban Roots Garden Cooperative has offered to help maintain the gardens.

Everything in this rapidly developing neighborhood emanates from this core. For years, drivers have been speeding through the intersection, making it unsafe to cross. And now that there are new businesses open in all directions, the timing of this could not be better.

Remember back in 2014, when the urbanism activists got together to create a pop-up tactical urbanism oasis? (see here) What we are now seeing is a direct result from that effort. I spoke to a couple of business owners in the neighborhood who were thrilled to see these advancements come to pass.