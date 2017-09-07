Torn Space Theater is putting Buffalo back on the map as a destination for world-renowned theater

In Torn Space Theater’s final installment of the 2017 Response Festival, they will present “The Fever,” an original work from the performance group, 600 Highwaymen. Having just returned from performances in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania and the Salzburg Festival, 600 Highwaymen is the moniker for NYC-based artistic duo of Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone. Since 2009 they have devised seven original works, presenting nationally and internationally at venues such as the Under the Radar Festival In New York City and Centre Pompidou and Parc de la Villette in Paris. In 2014 they received an Obie award and in 2016 the New York Foundation for the Arts named them artist fellows.

Their latest work, “The Fever” tests the limits of individual and collective responsibility, and “our willingness to be there for one another.” Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever examines how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us. Who will you be when our eyes are on you? What will we see when we all look your way?”

Dan Shanahan, co-founder and artistic director had this to say about the 2017 Response Festival,

Torn Space’s RESPONSE is showcasing some of the most relevant contemporary performance in the US. Our recent work at Silo City incorporated a wide ranging population truly reflective of our community, including refugees from Syria and Burma, a cast of over 40 performers, designers, construction vehicles, the Lancaster High School Marching Band and Color Guard. As part of the Festival we hosted BASTARD, featuring award winning Solvakian dancer Jaro Viňarský in his mesmerising performance with the Palissimo Dance Company. Next up we will be presenting the work of internationally acclaimed 600 Highwaymen, whose work has been co-produced by The Public Theater and praised by The New York Times. When it comes to contemporary performance, Torn Space continues to move the conversation forward.

Praise for 600 Highwaymen

“A POETIC EVOCATION OF OUR MOSTLY UNSPOKEN — AND UN-CALLED-UPON — DEPENDENCE ON ONE ANOTHER.” — THE NEW YORK TIMES

“BOLD AND DARING … A RITUAL THAT TAPS THE SACRED AND THE PROFANE, THE ESSENCE OF HUMAN EXISTENCE.” — EXEUNT MAGAZINE

“QUIETLY SHAKING UP AMERICAN THEATRE SINCE 2009” – THE GUARDIAN

“ONE OF NEW YORK’S BEST NONTRADITIONAL COMPANIES” – THE NEW YORKER