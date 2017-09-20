Third Awesome Buffalo Pitch Event

Awesome Buffalo is looking to give away another $1000. The first two rounds ended up helping to fund Rainbow-ed Allen Street and a Fillmore storefront makeover. Now, a new flight of proposals are vying for the next round of funding. Four of the finalists for the upcoming set of pitches are:
- Niagara Falls Art Line, a public art and cultural tourism project that connects public sculptures and installations, murals, and notable sites around the Cataract City with 1.5-mile blue painted line that changes form along the way.
- Please DO Touch the Art, an interactive installation for public installation with two touch-able, climb-able multimedia creatures, and a pillow “rock” for sitting near them.
- The Art of Hip Hop, a documentary spotlighting socially conscious artists in Buffalo and their positive message.
- A Parkside Artisan Market Mural to complement the “art fair meets block club party” vibe already happening at Parkside Avenue near Russell St.
On Tuesday, September 26, starting at 7pm, the grant finalists will make an appearance at Washington Street Market (461 Ellicott Street), upon which time they will each have 90 seconds to pitch their proposals to a set of judges. The project that proves to positively impact the Buffalo region the most, walks away with the spoils. This pitch event is open to the public.
We’ve already seen a couple of worthy projects get funded by this unusual form of community-minded approach.
It will be interesting to see which of the new contenders prevails in the third round. Stay tuned!
Lead image: First Awesome Buffalo Pitch Event – Awesome Buffalo Facebook