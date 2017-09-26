THE PRODUCERS delivers dazzling entertainment – another “5 out of 5” from the Kavinoky – but only 5 shows left!

THE BASICS: THE PRODUCERS, the multiple 2001 Tony award winning musical adapted by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan from Brooks’ 1967 movie of the same name, directed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato, starring Norm Sham, Brian Mysliwy, Arianne Davidow, Greg Gjurich, Marc Sacco, Todd Benzin, with many others, including the fabulous Charmagne Chi, closes this Sunday October 1, Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 & 7:30, Sundays at 2 at the Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue on the D’Youville College campus. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com Runtime almost 2-1/2 hours with one intermission. Cookies, fruit and cheese plates, beer, wine, coffee.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Broadway Producer Max Bialystock’s star is not shining so brightly these days, when his shy, neurotic accountant, Leo Bloom, explains how a heavily invested complete flop that closes after one show can actually make the producers millions. Intrigued, they get the worst, most offensive script they can (a celebration of Hitler), hire the worst, most incompetent director they know (Roger DeBris), all the while Max “works” his Rolodex of rich, lonely old ladies, collecting checks by the score.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: With firm, clear, crisp direction from Lynne Kurdziel Formato, this is one of the best productions going. Really, don’t deny yourself a treat. After last season’s one-woman stunner, GROUNDED, it’s clear that The Kavinoky Theatre, under “new” management by Loraine O’Donnell, can do anything they want to and pull it off handsomely.

This cast is a long list of Buffalo favorites, who, as good as they are, are even better here. Norm Sham as Max seems ten years younger, his energy is so high. On the other hand, the talented Brian Mysliwy, as Leo, who so often is allowed by other directors to be way over the top, here maintains (for him) a more even performance and it’s very much appreciated.

Three standouts deserve special mention, again under the headline “as good as they are, here they are even better.” Greg Gjurich as the director Roger DeBris is simply fabulous and absolutely nails it. Gjurich is almost always perfect; here he’s perfect with glitter. And Arianne Davidow, once again typecast as the sexpot, in this case as “Ulla,” expands her physical repertoire in, shall we say, new and exciting ways. But for sheer OMG, hats off to Buffalo singer/comedienne Charmagne Chi who plays a variety of utility roles. Keep your eye on her (not easy to do with all of the quick entrances, exits, and multiple costume changes) and it will add a whole other dimension of delight to an already fun show.

